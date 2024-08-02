The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024, in Chicago.

Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Lollapalooza

Chappell Roan is our favorite artist’s favorite artist — and Chicago's: Lollapalooza review

The Pink Pony Club Femininomenon’s set was hot to go.

By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
   

Lollapalooza may have underestimated the “Femininomenon” that is Chappell Roan. Six months ago, not many people knew who the synth pop star was, but now she’s not only your favorite artist’s favorite artist — as she famously called herself — but everyone else’s too.

In an unbelievable feat and thanks to key bookings on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour and appearances at tastemaker fests Coachella and Bonnaroo, her star wattage has grown in real time, to the point where Lolla organizers pivoted as much as they could to move her to a bigger stage in the final hour.

LOLLADAY1-080224-70.jpg

Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Two weeks ago, Roan swapped spots with fellow pop queen Kesha so the former could play the T-Mobile Stage (Kesha, a fan, gave the move her full blessing, according to the New York Times). Yet, even that strategic Jenga was not enough space for the “Midwest Princess” as one of the biggest crowds ever seen at the festival (nighttime headliners included) amassed on the south end of the park to take in the spectacle.

Thursday afternoon, fans could be seen stretching from the fencing on the east side all the way west to Columbus Drive and as far north as the IHG Hotels & Resorts Stage where eager Kesha fans comingled, happily singing along to Roan’s hits. People were trying to climb trees, kids were crying at not getting a view, the ADA platform had to figure out a way for overfill, and at least five people passed out near me as the incredible medics were as choreographed as the performers on stage.

LOLLADAY1-080224-74.jpg

Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

For her part, Roan was a total knockout, toying with the title as she and her three-piece band all dressed in wrestling motifs, the frontwoman donning a Lucha Libre mask to start the set.

It’s a miracle it even happened — all week, storms had been forecast in the late-afternoon-to-early-evening hour, putting Roan’s Lolla debut in the balance, and no doubt bringing on the wrath of tens of thousands who seemingly had come primarily for her. All day Roan’s denizens were a dominant force, their Western wear, garish makeup and pink pops of color hard to miss.

Roan played to them all in brilliant measure — embracing the label of a ”Queer Pop Superstar in the making” by showing the sheer power behind inclusivity. When everyone is invited to the party, no one wants to go home.

For “Hot to Go!” she had the full park engaging in a “YMCA"-level dance, using their arms to spell out the letters to the song. For set-ender “Pink Pony Club,” she might as well have given up the mic since everyone else was singing.

While Roan’s incredible vocal pipes, unmatched performance charisma and fearless bravado (like doing the full splits) are huge pillars of her success, her three-piece, all-women band cannot be left out of the conversation. Drummer Lucy Ritter, bassist Allee Futterer and guitarist Devon Eisenbarger are beautifully all-in on her shtick, donning the costumes, doing the dance kicks and coming off like the real-life Jem and The Holograms.

“This has been so magical,” Roan said, as firework flares shot off behind her. The only question now is, will she get her due headliner status next year? — Selena Fragassi

Chappell Roan Lollapalooza set list

  • Femininomenon
  • Naked in Manhattan
  • Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl
  • Love Me Anyway
  • Picture You
  • HOT TO GO!
  • After Midnight
  • Casual
  • The Subway
  • Red Wine Supernova
  • Good Luck, Babe!
  • My Kink Is Karma
  • Pink Pony Club
LOLLADAY1-080224-13.JPG
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 31
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 31
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 31
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-15.JPG
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-14.JPG
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-15.jpg
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
7 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-25.jpg
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
8 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-31.jpg
Iverson Woods and Jade Flournoy pose for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
9 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-97.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
10 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-16.jpg
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
11 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-29.jpg
Elizabeth Gorney and Makayla Cooper, pose for a photo in pink cowboy hats that represent Chappell Roan on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
12 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-30.jpg
Queen Mcneil poses for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
13 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-32.jpg
Festival goers enjoy Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
14 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-93.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
15 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-87.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
16 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-28.jpg
Kayleigh Cowan, Megan Drake and Kiersten Maurer pose for a photo in their Chappell Roan shirts on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
17 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-75.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
18 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-69.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
19 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-42.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
20 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-68.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
21 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-36.jpg
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
22 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-61.jpg
Adan Diaz performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
23 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-108.jpg
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
24 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-102.jpg
Fans cheer as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
25 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-122.jpg
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
26 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-100.jpg
A fan holds the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
27 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-123.jpg
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
28 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-101.jpg
A fan pretends to bite the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
29 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-105.jpg
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
30 of 31
LOLLADAY1-080224-104.jpg
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
31 of 31
