Future X Metro Boomin arrive fashionably late to entertaining headlining set: Lollapalooza review

High temperatures and frustration are never a good concert combo, and those elements nearly boiled over Saturday night as fans waited for a heavily delayed, ultimately abbreviated headlining set by rapper Future and producer Metro Boomin, who performed for about 45 minutes on Lollapalooza’s north main stage.
“It’s not Rage energy …” joked a fan nearby as concertgoers began jumping the general admission guardrail during the delay, referencing arguably Lollapalooza’s single rowdiest crowd, an infamously massive throng assembled to see political rockers Rage Against the Machine in 2008. “It’s a little more subdued.”
That it was. But some fans being pushed up against the guardrail during the delay began calling out to staffers that a crowd surge from general admission into the VIP section flanking the stage was imminent. As staffers scurried to help fans spilling over the guardrail, no actual security was present. They were busy tackling someone on stage for all fans to see — as stagehands appeared to work on the stage itself in the run-up to the set’s late start.
Once the performance finally began, 30 minutes late at 9:15 p.m., things appeared to calm somewhat, despite a strange energy lingering — but only temporarily.
“Attention, attention. Ladies and gentlemen ...” came the on stage announcement 25 minutes later as Future and Metro Boomin were forced to halt the performance at 9:40, just 25 minutes in. “I need you guys to take five steps back and relieve the pressure. We have to relieve the pressure to resume the show.”
Live images of the performance stopped as the massive screens flanking each side of the stage turned red, reading “ATTENTION: PLEASE TAKE A FEW STEPS BACK AND THE SHOW WILL RESUME SHORTLY.”
The Future X Metro Boomin “We Trust You” tour has been plagued from go, with the duo having already canceled five performances last month. “Yeah, yeah, yeah!” said Future, taking to the Lollapalooza stage 30 minutes late to crushing applause nevertheless.
In opener “Superhero,” pyro fountains soared from the stage as Metro emerged in a White Sox jersey. “Put your hands up into the sky!” he said, counting in the song.
Known for his collaborative endeavors, Future first began working with Metro Boomin on his sophomore studio album “Honest” in 2014, with the producer taking part in cuts like the title track and “I Won” ahead of an even bigger role on the “DS2” album in 2015.
Teaming up on the 2016 mixtape “Purple Reign,” the duo offered up their first two albums together, dropping “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You” this past March and April respectively.
“We gotta go back to the ‘DS2' days!” said Metro Boomin, setting up “Thought It Was a Drought.”
The Twitterverse was in full on meltdown over rumors of a possible Drake appearance, which could’ve squashed infamous Future/Drake beef. That never transpired, with energy reaching a boiling point as the duo moved forward with their entertaining set despite the early issues, offering up “Low Life” late.
“I knew Chicago was gonna come out and show up,” shouted Future as the set neared its final moments.
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 57
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 57
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 57
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 57
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 57
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 57
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
7 of 57
Iverson Woods and Jade Flournoy pose for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
8 of 57
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
9 of 57
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
10 of 57
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
11 of 57
Festival goers enjoy Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
12 of 57
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
13 of 57
Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
14 of 57
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
15 of 57
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
16 of 57
Adan Diaz performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
17 of 57
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
18 of 57
Fans cheer as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
19 of 57
A fan holds the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
20 of 57
A fan pretends to bite the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
21 of 57
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
22 of 57
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
23 of 57
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
24 of 57
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
25 of 57
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
26 of 57
Stay Safe Lolla is displayed on a tower prior to Megan Thee Stallion performing on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
27 of 57
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
28 of 57
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
29 of 57
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
30 of 57
Kids watch Taj Farrant perform at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
31 of 57
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
32 of 57
Festival-goers dress up as the Power Rangers as thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
33 of 57
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
34 of 57
Fans listen to Wisp on the Second day of LollaPalloza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
35 of 57
Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
36 of 57
Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
37 of 57
Taj Farrant performs at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.| Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
38 of 57
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
39 of 57
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
40 of 57
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
41 of 57
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
42 of 57
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
43 of 57
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
44 of 57
Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
45 of 57
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
46 of 57
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
47 of 57
Festivalgoers dance at Casa Bacardí during day three of Lollapallooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.| Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
48 of 57
Festivalgoers mill around on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
49 of 57
Matthew Hendley of Happy Landing performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
50 of 57
Leisure performs on the third day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
51 of 57
Security mists festivalgoers as they wait for IVE to perform on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
52 of 57
IVE performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
53 of 57
Festivalgoers watch IVE on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
54 of 57
Stephen Carpenter of Deftones performs on the third day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
55 of 57
Future and Metro Boomin perform on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
56 of 57
Fesivalgoers scream as they watch Future and Metro Boomin on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Williams and the offense struggled in practice Sunday with a makeshift offensive line missing three starters — left guard Teven Jenkins, right guard Nate Davis and right tackle Darnell Wright. Getting Williams the target 45-55 preseason snaps could come with greater risk if the injuries linger.