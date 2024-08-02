Hozier delivered a soul-stirring performance in the rain: Lollapalooza review

Chicago has always been a storybook place for Irish bard Hozier.
A decade ago, when he was first coming up in the scene amid the mammoth success of “Take Me To Church,” he did a special WXRT-FM showcase at the Double Door. In 2018, he came back to Chicago to record the incredible “Nina Cried Power” with one of his personal “heroes” Mavis Staples.
On Thursday night, Hozier made his third trip to Lollapalooza a total charm with a headline spot he’s always deserved.
It was a bit of a gamble for the festival: Could the deep-thinking singer-songwriter stand up against rap and R&B queens, K-pop, synth rock dynamos and pop punk legends?
The answer is a resounding yes.
With a larger-than-expected crowd in attendance for the set, Hozier used his platform well. Not just in delivering a passionate lineup of folk rock protest songs, blues guitar-driven rock anthems and Sunday-best soul and gospel on “Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene” and the live debut of “Nobody’s Soldier” but also in delivering a powerful message or two.
“I wrote this song in tribute to the legacy of protest, and all we have to be thankful that has been achieved by people organizing for change,” he said, ahead of “Nina Cried Power,” which didn’t include a guest spot by Ms. Mavis but had her in mind all the same. “The Staples Sisters were a big part of the Civil Rights Movement in the ‘60s, and that always interested me as an Irishman,” he added, a reference perhaps to the the similarly timed origin of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association in 1967.
Hozier brought it full-circle to the Israel-Hamas War while calling for a ceasefire. “We’ve been playing this song for nine months now as tribute to those who have contacted their representatives and put their feet on the street in honest goodwill and human witness of the lived experience of other people on the other side of the world … It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter if you are an Israeli citizen or Palestinian citizen, you wouldn’t want to see any human being be subject to the kind of terror we have been witnessing.”
As the singer and his hugely talented ensemble (including a keyboardist, bassist, guitarist/violinist, cellist, drummer and two backup singers) ripped into a heart-pounding take on the song, the moody skies that had been percolating all day opened up and started raining down in a symbolic moment of collective tears.
“Thanks for this rainfall, it’s very welcome and makes me feel like home,” Hozier shared before wrapping up the set with the giant singalong of “Take Me To Church.”
In many ways, Hozier has become the patron saint of modern Irish folk hymns; his songs are poised to become time-honored, traditional music that we’ll enjoy over a pint or two down the road for decades to come.
Hozier Lollapalooza set list
- Eat Your Young
- Nobody’s Soldier
- Jackie and Wilson
- From Eden
- Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene
- Dinner & Diatribes
- Francesca
- Cherry Wine
- Work Song
- De Selby (Part 2)
- Would That I
- Nina Cried Power
- Almost (Sweet Music)
- Too Sweet
- Movement
- Take Me To Church
Lollapalooza 2024 in photos
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Iverson Woods and Jade Flournoy pose for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Elizabeth Gorney and Makayla Cooper, pose for a photo in pink cowboy hats that represent Chappell Roan on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Queen Mcneil poses for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Festival goers enjoy Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Kayleigh Cowan, Megan Drake and Kiersten Maurer pose for a photo in their Chappell Roan shirts on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Adan Diaz performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A fan holds the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
A fan pretends to bite the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Stay Safe Lolla is displayed on a tower prior to Megan Thee Stallion performing on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times