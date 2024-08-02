The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
LOLLADAY1-080224-94.jpg

Hozier performs to a packed crowd during his closing set on the Bud Light stage on Day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago.| Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Lollapalooza Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Hozier delivered a soul-stirring performance in the rain: Lollapalooza review

Hozier was thankful for the rain because it made him “feel like home” before his massive singalong of “Take Me To Church.”

By  Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
   

Share

Chicago has always been a storybook place for Irish bard Hozier.

A decade ago, when he was first coming up in the scene amid the mammoth success of “Take Me To Church,” he did a special WXRT-FM showcase at the Double Door. In 2018, he came back to Chicago to record the incredible “Nina Cried Power” with one of his personal “heroes” Mavis Staples.

On Thursday night, Hozier made his third trip to Lollapalooza a total charm with a headline spot he’s always deserved.

It was a bit of a gamble for the festival: Could the deep-thinking singer-songwriter stand up against rap and R&B queens, K-pop, synth rock dynamos and pop punk legends?

The answer is a resounding yes.

With a larger-than-expected crowd in attendance for the set, Hozier used his platform well. Not just in delivering a passionate lineup of folk rock protest songs, blues guitar-driven rock anthems and Sunday-best soul and gospel on “Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene” and the live debut of “Nobody’s Soldier” but also in delivering a powerful message or two.

“I wrote this song in tribute to the legacy of protest, and all we have to be thankful that has been achieved by people organizing for change,” he said, ahead of “Nina Cried Power,” which didn’t include a guest spot by Ms. Mavis but had her in mind all the same. “The Staples Sisters were a big part of the Civil Rights Movement in the ‘60s, and that always interested me as an Irishman,” he added, a reference perhaps to the the similarly timed origin of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association in 1967.

Hozier brought it full-circle to the Israel-Hamas War while calling for a ceasefire. “We’ve been playing this song for nine months now as tribute to those who have contacted their representatives and put their feet on the street in honest goodwill and human witness of the lived experience of other people on the other side of the world … It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter if you are an Israeli citizen or Palestinian citizen, you wouldn’t want to see any human being be subject to the kind of terror we have been witnessing.”

As the singer and his hugely talented ensemble (including a keyboardist, bassist, guitarist/violinist, cellist, drummer and two backup singers) ripped into a heart-pounding take on the song, the moody skies that had been percolating all day opened up and started raining down in a symbolic moment of collective tears.

“Thanks for this rainfall, it’s very welcome and makes me feel like home,” Hozier shared before wrapping up the set with the giant singalong of “Take Me To Church.”

In many ways, Hozier has become the patron saint of modern Irish folk hymns; his songs are poised to become time-honored, traditional music that we’ll enjoy over a pint or two down the road for decades to come.

Hozier Lollapalooza set list

  • Eat Your Young
  • Nobody’s Soldier
  • Jackie and Wilson
  • From Eden
  • Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene
  • Dinner & Diatribes
  • Francesca
  • Cherry Wine
  • Work Song
  • De Selby (Part 2)
  • Would That I
  • Nina Cried Power
  • Almost (Sweet Music)
  • Too Sweet
  • Movement
  • Take Me To Church
All Lollapalooza Reviews
Thursday
Friday

Lollapalooza 2024 in photos

LOLLADAY1-080224-13.JPG
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 47
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 47
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 47
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-15.JPG
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-14.JPG
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-15.jpg
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
7 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-25.jpg
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
8 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-31.jpg
Iverson Woods and Jade Flournoy pose for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
9 of 47
Matt Hansen
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
10 of 47
Matt Hansen
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
11 of 47
Matt Hansen
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
12 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-97.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
13 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-16.jpg
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
14 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-29.jpg
Elizabeth Gorney and Makayla Cooper, pose for a photo in pink cowboy hats that represent Chappell Roan on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
15 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-30.jpg
Queen Mcneil poses for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
16 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-32.jpg
Festival goers enjoy Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
17 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-93.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
18 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-87.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
19 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-28.jpg
Kayleigh Cowan, Megan Drake and Kiersten Maurer pose for a photo in their Chappell Roan shirts on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
20 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-75.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
21 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-69.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
22 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-42.jpg
Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
23 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-68.jpg
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
24 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-36.jpg
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
25 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-61.jpg
Adan Diaz performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
26 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-108.jpg
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
27 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-102.jpg
Fans cheer as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
28 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-122.jpg
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
29 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-100.jpg
A fan holds the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
30 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-123.jpg
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
31 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-101.jpg
A fan pretends to bite the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
32 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-105.jpg
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
33 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-104.jpg
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
34 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-134.jpg
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
35 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-140.jpg
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
36 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-148.jpg
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
37 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-178.jpg
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
38 of 47
Hozier-Lollapalooza-2024
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
39 of 47
Hozier-Lollapalooza-2024
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
40 of 47
Hozier-Lollapalooza-2024
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
41 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-190.jpg
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
42 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-185.jpg
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
43 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-205.jpg
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
44 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-197.jpg
Stay Safe Lolla is displayed on a tower prior to Megan Thee Stallion performing on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
45 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-203.jpg
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
46 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-177.jpg
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
47 of 47
LOLLADAY1-080224-13.JPG
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
LOLLADAY1-080224-15.JPG
LOLLADAY1-080224-14.JPG
LOLLADAY1-080224-15.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-25.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-31.jpg
Matt Hansen
Matt Hansen
Matt Hansen
LOLLADAY1-080224-97.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-16.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-29.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-30.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-32.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-93.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-87.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-28.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-75.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-69.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-42.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-68.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-36.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-61.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-108.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-102.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-122.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-100.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-123.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-101.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-105.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-104.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-134.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-140.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-148.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-178.jpg
Hozier-Lollapalooza-2024
Hozier-Lollapalooza-2024
Hozier-Lollapalooza-2024
LOLLADAY1-080224-190.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-185.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-205.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-197.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-203.jpg
LOLLADAY1-080224-177.jpg

Share
Lollapalooza
Megan Thee Stallion doesn't let rain stop 'Hot Girl Summer': Lollapalooza review
Murals and Mosaics
In Englewood, mural features a gallery of portraits
Movies and TV
What's the best TV show ever shot in Chicago? What you told us
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
Douglass Academy High School
Letters to the Editor
Close Chicago schools that are severely underenrolled, now
A moratorium on school closings ends next year. If the Chicago Teachers Union were serious about improvements and finances, they’d be OK with closing schools now, two readers write.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears Texans Football
Sports
Collin Johnson throws his hat in Bears' WR ring
The 6-6, 220-pound Johnson, who is battling for a backup spot behind DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, opened some eyes with a standout performance in the Hall of Fame Game against the Texans on Thursday night — three receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
By Mark Potash
 
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe going on injured list
White Sox recall reliever Prelander Berroa from Charlotte
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Bears Mandatory Minicamp
Bears
Bears WR Tyler Scott gets his degree
The second-year wide receiver used the day off following the Hall of Fame Game to receive his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Cincinnati on Friday. “This is more of a thing I did for my future family,” Scott said. “It sets a standard in the household.”
By Mark Potash
 
Malachi Johnson.jpg
Crime
Family calls for probe after officials fail to file charges in fatal Schiller Park road-rage shooting
The family of 19-year-old Malachi Johnson are calling for further investigation into the road-rage shooting that left the 19-year-old dead after authorities announced no charges would be filed. Officials determined the other motorist involved acted in self-defense.
By Mohammad Samra
 