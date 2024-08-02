Kidzapalooza 2024 with Taj Farrant and 123 Andrés may have teeny fans but bring big energy

Big talent is rocking out at the Kidzapalooza stage on day two of its parent festival Lollapalooza. Case in poing: 15-year-old Taj Farrant who began playing the guitar seven years ago, but “in ‘guitar great’ years, said our music reviewer Selena Fragassi, “he’s at least 75 at this point.”

Then you have the husband-and-wife, grammy-award winning team 123 Andrés from Colombia, whose 30-minute set included the band freestyling along to “La Bamba” proving that the Kidzapalooza area may be for the tots, but the acts are no small potatoes.

Read the full reviews below.

Taj Farrant

Taj Farrant performs at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Fifteen-year-olds have no business playing guitar as good as Taj Farrant can. Witnessing his early Friday afternoon set at Lollapalooza, it’s clear the Australia native is a Stevie Ray Vaughan in-the-making. Not only does the young talent play the late great’s takes on classics like “Texas Flood” with a technical precision that can make the eyes bug out of your head but he’s got a whole crop of originals, too, (his first album, “Chapter One,” is slated for this year).

There’s an incredible artistry in the way Farrant wields his instrument — he’s not just playing it, he’s coaxing the full power out of the wood and strings. He has a conviction and sassiness that makes you believe he’s got lady problems when he sings the line, “My baby she don’t love me no more” in the blues standard “The Sky Is Crying.” It makes it all the more bizarre he was booked on the Kidzapalooza Stage, just ahead of family yoga. Farrant’s age fits, sure, but his attitude and unbelievable prowess were more of a draw for the parents who stood slackjawed watching it unfold.

Farrant is already logging tour hours, opening for the likes of Buddy Guy on the guitar god’s Damn Right Farewell Tour (you can catch them on the same bill in Milwaukee August 18), has friends like Santana and Orianthi, and has enjoyed primetime bookings on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Australia’s Got Talent.”

He started as a whiz kid when he was seven-years-old (posting a video playing Pink Floyd while blindfolded) but in “guitar great” years, he’s at least 75 at this point, with a perfected guitar solo expression to match. If anyone can help keep the blues alive for new generations, it’s young disciples like Farrant.

“It’s been so cool getting to play for all you guys,” the mild-mannered star shared as he wrapped up his set. “We have something we say in Australia, ‘Let’s send it,’ so let’s do that,” he added, before whipping his axe behind his head and ripping into an epic “Purple Rain” solo that no doubt would’ve made Prince proud. — Selena Fragassi

123 Andrés

123 Andrés performs on the Kidzapalooza stage on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The husband and wife team of Andrés Salguero and Christina Sanabria form the energetic duo, Grammy Award-winners from Colombia who create educational music and books for children learning Spanish and English.

They didn’t attract much of a crowd near Friday’s Kidzapalooza stage, perhaps due to the early set time.But their opening number, “La Clave,” was a fun and upbeat salsa track that got attendees in the area to move their hips while they indulged in arts and crafts and other child-friendly activities.

Hailing from Colombia, the set also featured cumbia, with Salguero showing off his multi-instrumental skills with a stunning performance on the recorder that complimented the genre’s signature double beat.

The 30-minute set included three musicians from Chicago: Raúl Fernandez on drums, Maya Fernandez on backing vocals and jarana (an eight-stringed guitar from México), and Freddy Quintero on the bass guitar. And for a brief moment, they were joined on stage by Pierce Freelon (performing at the Kidzapalooza stage later in the day), who freestyled along to “La Bamba” after Fernandez delivered powerful vocals.

The duo remained engaging throughout the set, making sure to translate their Spanish titles to English for those unfamiliar. “This next song is about 10 birds,” Sanabria told the crowd as she led into “Diez Pajaritos.”

Over time, more kids and their parents approached the stage to enjoy the music, especially during the second song “La Playa,” all about a fun day at the beach complete with easy-to-follow dance moves, and "¡Salta, Salta!,” a song about jumping up and down.

To close out their set, 123 Andrés invited about a dozen individuals to join them in a conga line during “Mambo #8.” For this number, Salguero brought out his saxophone and led the crowd around the grass area as he wrapped up. He then shook hands with a toddler before heading out. — Ambar Colon

123 Andrés Lollapalooza set list

La Clave

La Playa

Lalalalala (Cumbia)

Diez Pajaritos

La Bamba

¡Salta, Salta!

Mambo #8



