Lollapalooza Day 2: Qveen Herby conjured up a witchy atmosphere with cinematic performance

The second day of Lollapalooza got underway Friday afternoon, with fans streaming into Grant Park at a steady, yet noticeably slower pace than Thursday — with far less pink cowboy hats to show.

The day’s big-draw names include R&B talents SZA and Victoria Monét, K-Pop idols Stray Kids, hip-hop powerhouse Sexxy Red and contemporary pop-jazz artist Laufey, featuring the Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra — all scheduled for evening sets.

A largely clear day brought intense sunshine on festivalgeors, making shade a commodity, unless you were a lucky VIP or GA+ ticketholder with access to the park’s more lush, shaded areas.

Fans cheer as Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Many fans spent the early part of the increasingly sweltering day day waiting — some at stages — to get a good view of a headliner hours later. Others waited in long lines for hydration stations, a makeover at Ulta Beauty’s “House of Joy” pop-up and Tree Hut’s “Self-Care Studio”for skin care products, or a chance to pose with a Lollapalooza prop in front of Buckingham Fountain.

The name of the game for fans was to stay hydrated and enjoy the day to the fullest. — Matt Moore

Qveen Herby

Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“Oh s - -t! It better not start raining again!” said Nebraska-born singer and rapper Amy Noonan, performing Friday afternoon in her guise as Qveen Herby over the course of one hour on the T-Mobile south main stage. (While rain largely missed the festival Thursday afternoon, it did fall during Hozier’s headlining performance opposite Megan Thee Stallion Thursday night.)

Without a Chappell Roan performance on the docket, Friday’s fest, at least early on, saw smaller crowds but festival grounds remained in decent shape on Grant Park’s south end, with only easily avoidable mud — a minor issue largely negated by the day’s high temps and the proactive use of wood chips and more throughout Hutchinson Field.

“The drama, darling…” mused Qveen Herby on stage.

Noonan performed solo, singing live over a series of instrumental backing tracks during an intricately curated set, which relied as heavily on interactive, physical performance as it did singing, with Qveen Herby invoking props throughout a set heavy on performance art.

Emerging in a hooded, blue cloak, Qveen Herby conjured up a witchy feel early, invoking that word frequently throughout a set from which themes like self-empowerment and transformation quickly emerged.

As the sound of a phone ringing rang out across Grant Park, the artist ran to answer one on stage, a small part of the cinematic feel that largely drove the impressive performance. “Hello, it’s your dream life calling!” she exclaimed, setting up “Housewife,” a saccharine sweet pop track driven by an uber-catchy beat.

Later, ducking behind an onstage curtain, Qveen Herby suddenly appeared on the massive video screen flanking the main stage, blowing a kiss to the crowd before reappearing on stage in a new costume for “Mission,” with a spooky, organ-fueled track soon giving way to pounding drums.

Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“Anybody know anybody toxic?” asked the singer, setting up “Chakras.” “I’ve got some instructions!” she joked, with the crowd soon providing the bulk of the lead vocas l on “Sade in the 90s,” presumably the weekend’s only on-stage shoutout to both orange soda and author Deepak Chopra.

“I want you to know something. You mean the world to me,” Qveen Herby late in the set. “That I can exist as an independent artist out here being all witchy and s–t? That’s you. And I thank you.” — Jim Ryan

Check back later for more reviews.

Lollapalooza 2024 in photos