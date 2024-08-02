Lollapalooza Day 2: Qveen Herby conjured up a witchy atmosphere with cinematic performance

The second day of Lollapalooza got underway Friday afternoon, with fans streaming into Grant Park at a steady, yet noticeably slower pace than Thursday — with far less pink cowboy hats to show.
The day’s big-draw names include R&B talents SZA and Victoria Monét, K-Pop idols Stray Kids, hip-hop powerhouse Sexxy Red and contemporary pop-jazz artist Laufey, featuring the Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra — all scheduled for evening sets.
A largely clear day brought intense sunshine on festivalgeors, making shade a commodity, unless you were a lucky VIP or GA+ ticketholder with access to the park’s more lush, shaded areas.
Many fans spent the early part of the increasingly sweltering day day waiting — some at stages — to get a good view of a headliner hours later. Others waited in long lines for hydration stations, a makeover at Ulta Beauty’s “House of Joy” pop-up and Tree Hut’s “Self-Care Studio”for skin care products, or a chance to pose with a Lollapalooza prop in front of Buckingham Fountain.
The name of the game for fans was to stay hydrated and enjoy the day to the fullest. — Matt Moore
“Oh s - -t! It better not start raining again!” said Nebraska-born singer and rapper Amy Noonan, performing Friday afternoon in her guise as Qveen Herby over the course of one hour on the T-Mobile south main stage. (While rain largely missed the festival Thursday afternoon, it did fall during Hozier’s headlining performance opposite Megan Thee Stallion Thursday night.)
Without a Chappell Roan performance on the docket, Friday’s fest, at least early on, saw smaller crowds but festival grounds remained in decent shape on Grant Park’s south end, with only easily avoidable mud — a minor issue largely negated by the day’s high temps and the proactive use of wood chips and more throughout Hutchinson Field.
“The drama, darling…” mused Qveen Herby on stage.
Noonan performed solo, singing live over a series of instrumental backing tracks during an intricately curated set, which relied as heavily on interactive, physical performance as it did singing, with Qveen Herby invoking props throughout a set heavy on performance art.
Emerging in a hooded, blue cloak, Qveen Herby conjured up a witchy feel early, invoking that word frequently throughout a set from which themes like self-empowerment and transformation quickly emerged.
As the sound of a phone ringing rang out across Grant Park, the artist ran to answer one on stage, a small part of the cinematic feel that largely drove the impressive performance. “Hello, it’s your dream life calling!” she exclaimed, setting up “Housewife,” a saccharine sweet pop track driven by an uber-catchy beat.
Later, ducking behind an onstage curtain, Qveen Herby suddenly appeared on the massive video screen flanking the main stage, blowing a kiss to the crowd before reappearing on stage in a new costume for “Mission,” with a spooky, organ-fueled track soon giving way to pounding drums.
“Anybody know anybody toxic?” asked the singer, setting up “Chakras.” “I’ve got some instructions!” she joked, with the crowd soon providing the bulk of the lead vocas l on “Sade in the 90s,” presumably the weekend’s only on-stage shoutout to both orange soda and author Deepak Chopra.
“I want you to know something. You mean the world to me,” Qveen Herby late in the set. “That I can exist as an independent artist out here being all witchy and s–t? That’s you. And I thank you.” — Jim Ryan
Check back later for more reviews.
Lollapalooza 2024 in photos
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 60
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 60
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 60
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 60
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 60
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 60
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
7 of 60
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
8 of 60
Iverson Woods and Jade Flournoy pose for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
9 of 60
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
10 of 60
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
11 of 60
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
12 of 60
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
13 of 60
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
14 of 60
Elizabeth Gorney and Makayla Cooper, pose for a photo in pink cowboy hats that represent Chappell Roan on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.| Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
15 of 60
Queen Mcneil poses for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
16 of 60
Festival goers enjoy Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
17 of 60
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
18 of 60
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
19 of 60
Kayleigh Cowan, Megan Drake and Kiersten Maurer pose for a photo in their Chappell Roan shirts on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
20 of 60
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
21 of 60
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
22 of 60
Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
23 of 60
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
24 of 60
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
25 of 60
Adan Diaz performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
26 of 60
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
27 of 60
Fans cheer as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
28 of 60
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
29 of 60
A fan holds the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
30 of 60
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
31 of 60
A fan pretends to bite the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
32 of 60
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
33 of 60
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
34 of 60
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
35 of 60
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
36 of 60
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
37 of 60
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
38 of 60
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
39 of 60
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
40 of 60
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
41 of 60
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
42 of 60
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
43 of 60
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
44 of 60
Stay Safe Lolla is displayed on a tower prior to Megan Thee Stallion performing on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
45 of 60
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
46 of 60
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
47 of 60
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
48 of 60
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
49 of 60
Kids watch Taj Farrant perform at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
50 of 60
Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
51 of 60
Vocalist Cameron Winter and bassist Dominic DiGesu perform as Geese on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
52 of 60
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
53 of 60
Festival-goers dress up as the Power Rangers as thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
54 of 60
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
55 of 60
Fans listen to Wisp on the Second day of LollaPalloza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
56 of 60
Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
57 of 60
Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
58 of 60
Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
59 of 60
Taj Farrant performs at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.| Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
