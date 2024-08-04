Lollapalooza Day 4: Scarlet Demore continues streak of incredible sets by women artists

And just like that, Lollapalooza 2024 is coming to a close after an incredible few days where the weather miraculously held out, and fans witnessed the making of a star before their very eyes (Chappell Roan), saw an orchestra on the festival stage for the first time ever (Laufey with the Chicago Philharmonic) and even got some guest spots (Chance the Rapper with Reneé Rapp).

Not bad for the 20th edition of the event since it laid roots in Chicago in 2005.

Like Thursday’s switchup of Chappell Roan to a bigger stage, the same upgrade is happening today with super buzz act The Last Dinner Party moving over to the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage in a slightly later time slot, 5:45-6:45 p.m. The change has also affected the flow of the schedule on the Bacardi Stage as a result, so if you were planning to see any acts there, you may want to look at the schedule before finalizing plans today.

It’s also the last chance to get some grub at Chow Town, Lollapalooza’s foodie festival that’s just as curated as the music itself. The offerings are quite expansive this year, with a larger footprint from which to grab bites. In addition to the four main areas of Chow Town itself offering regular fare from tacos to pizza to shwarma to burgers, there’s Dessert Island with a plethora of sweet fixes including frozen pudding, Vibe Village that has creative picks like the Kong Dog, and the Plant Base area with a range of vegetarian/vegan options. But above all, water is key with temps inching up towards 90 degrees for the festival’s finale.

Scarlet Demore

Chicago’s Scarlet Demore was one of the first acts to open up the festivities Sunday, continuing the swell of incredible women artists who have dominated the lineup this weekend. Today alone, Melanie Martinez headlines the Bud Light Stage while The Last Dinner Party is one of the hottest tickets, and Nico Vega’s banshee singer Aja Volkman and Japanese metalcore band Hanabie. will no doubt turn a few heads.

In Scarlet Demore, the ever-enthusiastic singer Cat Ayala is a big part of the draw of the local act (also featuring guitarists Alex Gonzalez and Joel Smith and bassist G Passaro) who have steadily been growing their following since forming in 2017. Coming off like a gothic Gwen Stefani, Ayala’s natural retro-skewed vocal style is a unique match for the instrumental assault behind her.

Scarlet Demore performs on the last day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

There are notes of ska but the act also has a heavy focus on alternative rock, a bit of punk and even some riot grrrl influence, particularly in the empowered lyrics that tie it all together.

“All I want you to do for the next 40 minutes is just have fun, I don’t care if you ever listen to me again,” said Ayala. “This time is as much yours as it’s ours.”

The crowd heeded the message. By the time Scarlet Demore tore into clear fan favorite “Wendy’s a Pisces,” a decent faction had rallied together, singing along and pumping their firsts in the air. With Chicago’s rock scene exploding the past few years, and particularly hitting a fever pitch in 2024, Scarlet Demore is on the cusp of breaking out just the same.— Selena Fragassi

