Thursday, August 1, 2024
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Lollapalooza Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Lollapalooza Day 1: Good weather prevails as Lolla gets underway

Midday acts Tyla and BigXThaPlug kept the party going through a wildcard threat of rain.

By  Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-TimesJim Ryan | For the Sun-Times and Matt Moore
   

Thousands of music fans descended on Grant Park Thursday for the first day of Chicago’s biggest music festival, Lollapalooza.

Festival organizers billed this year’s iteration of the four-day festival as the 20th anniversary, pointing to its Grant Park debut in 2005 — although it opted for a virtual version during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

With big-name acts like hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion and Irish rock darling Hozier topping the bill, perhaps the most anticipated set of the day was the Midwest’s own pop star, Chappell Roan.

Throngs of fans in bedazzled, bubblegum pink cowboy hats anxiously crowded the barricades of the festival’s main stage, some waiting more than five hours for Roan’s set. Elsewhere across the festival grounds, Roan fans could be spotted wearing pink, camo caps reading “Midwest Princess” and sporting makeup and elaborate outfits resembling her music video looks.

LOLLADAY1-080224-15.JPG

Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

One notable difference in this year’s festival was the amount of sponsored pop-ups throughout the festival area. Fans could roller skate near Buckingham Fountain as part of a Coca-Cola promotion, decorate a pair socks at the “GOLDTOE Sock Creation Station” and sing at the “Jack Daniel’s Music & Karaoke Experience.”

Promos aside, the music was still the main focus, with midday sets from artists like Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug and Tyla drawing crowds of energized fans.

It all took place under a cloudy sky early on that threatened to rain on festivalgoers. But save for a few moments of drizzles, the clouds finally parted and sunshine emerged on an afternoon was hot, humid, as plenty of festival goers laid out in the shade and populated constant lines at hydration stations.

— Matt Moore

