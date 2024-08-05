Melanie Martinez's gentle voice at center of a theatrical set bursting with creativity: Lollapalooza review

On the Bud Light stage at Lollapalooza, Sunday night drew to a close with headliner Melanie Martinez, who didn’t attract as big a crowd as Blink-182 across the park. But the “Play Date” singer’s fans are loyal and a few dozen of them proved it by waiting for her at the foot of the stage nearly all day.

Many wore T-shirts or carried tote bags from the ongoing Trilogy Tour, which will culminate in Europe this November. (And Chicago’s very own Beach Bunny was one of the openers during the U.S. leg of the tour.)

Everyone in the crowd knew the words to the singer’s opener, “Cry Baby,” from her 2015 debut album of the same name. She’s easily recognizable with her two-toned hair and pastel goth fashion ensembles.

Unfortunately, while Martinez has millions of monthly listeners on Spotify, her headlining performance felt extremely random if not out of place for the mega-festival. On the other hand, her performance made way for a calmer and smaller crowd to take to the spacious lawn on the outskirts of the stage to end the weekend on a serene note.

Dancers line up with Melanie Martinez (center) during her Lollapalooza performance Sunday in Grant Park. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Fans belted out the words “Dollhouse” and “Sippy Cup,” songs that came out about a decade ago. A pop star in every sense of the word, Martinez offers a voice that’s soft and baby-like. On other occasions she sings in a falsetto tone, adding to the overall themes of playfulness and creativity often associated with young age.

And while Martinez loves to tap into her childhood for her music, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Her lyrics aren’t afraid to touch on dark themes and traumatic experiences.

The singer brought the “it” factor with her on Sunday night, especially thanks to her team of extremely versatile dancers. They contorted and leaped across the stage wearing chilling bunny costumes that looked straight out of “Donnie Darko.” The picturesque creation was chock full of fun props, flashy graphics, and costumes. Martinez is known for being an excellent performer, and it was obvious that plenty of thought went into this specific concert.

She didn’t have much to say to her audience throughout the hour-and-a-half set, but sometimes letting the performance speak for itself is enough. Imagery depicting cherubs holding signs that read “free Palestine” and “end the genocide” were broadcast on the screens that surrounded the stage.

Fans cheer on Melanie Martinez at Lollapalooza on Sunday. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Martinez, from Queens in New York City, rose to stardom after appearing on and getting eliminated from “The Voice” in 2012. Atlantic Records signed her two years later. Since then, she’s dropped three studio albums, two of which have made it into the top three on the Billboard 200 chart. The most recent, “PORTALS,” influenced the latter portion of the singer’s Lollapalooza set.

At one point, dancers changed into nurse’s costumes while spinning the singer around the stage as she sat on a gurney for “Nurse’s Office.” Martinez crossed her eyes, twisted her body up and made expressive gestures that made her look more like a haunted doll than a real, living, breathing woman.

Backing Martinez up on the guitar, artist and producer LAYNE showed out on “Death” and “Void,” adding a fiery punk rock vibe to some of the last tracks of the set. Drummer Al Cleveland III kept the energy flowing and heads bopping through those tracks, too.

And Martinez’s dancers carried the show into the final half-hour with an amazing ballet performance that depicted a love story ending in tragedy as she made elaborate outfit changes. After about 10 minutes, Martinez emerged on stage wearing a leafy, green two-piece outfit and fairy ears that transformed her into an otherworldly four-eyed forest nymph.

She ended with an eclectic performance of “Womb” before thanking the fans for being “such an incredible audience.” On the count of three, she asked her fans to scream out before departing the stage: “Free Palestine!”

Melanie Martinez Lollapalooza set list

Cry Baby

Dollhouse

Sippy Cup

Carousel

Soap

Pity Party

Play Date

Mad Hatter

Nurse’s Office

Teacher’s Pet

High School Sweethearts

Death

Void

Faerie Soirée

Nymphology

Evil

Womb

Lollapalooza 2024 in photos