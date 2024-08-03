Stray Kids lights up Grant Park in headlining set: Lollapalooza review

Performing opposite Missouri-born singer songwriter SZA is an unenviable task, but South Korean K-pop octet Stray Kids more than rose to the occasion during 90 minutes on the Bud Light north main stage.

The group’s experimental pop sound culls from a variety of genres, and Stray Kids touched on rock, rap, pop, EDM and more Friday night at Lollapalooza.

Moving deftly between stage levels, the group’s core were backed ably by a tight four-piece band that was given space to stretch out, providing live guitar, drums, bass and keyboards.

“Stray Kids… Stray Kids…” came the whisper across Grant Park as the group made their way to the stage following an extended opening performance by the backing band.

Stray Kids headlined the Bud Light stage at Lollapalooza Aug. 2, 2024. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Two band members speak English fluently (Chan and Felix) with a third who speaks it well (Han). And while the group has written in Korean, Japanese and English, Friday night’s performance was heavy on the latter.

Allowing the band time to find its footing, a banner finally dropped about five minutes in as Stray Kids made their way to the stage, offering up “Super Bowl” early.

“Chicago, are you ready?” asked Felix. “Put your hands up!” he continued, later offering up a gruff rap on the track.

Friday night’s performance marked the group’s third major concert in Chicago following sets in 2020 at Rosemont Theatre and 2022 at United Center before making the jump to a respectable festival audience Friday despite significant competition.

Fans held aloft the group’s signature light sticks, illuminating Butler Field on Grant Park’s north end. And during “Domino,” Stray Kids projected lasers across the crowd, lighting the treeline along Balbo Drive.

Stray Kids’ high-energy set included lasers and fireworks. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Taking a break, the Stray Kids members left the stage as the backing band worked up a bit of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir,” rocking out the 50-year-old classic for one of Friday’s youngest crowds.

Incisive live guitar cut through “Charmer” while synths drove “Maniac” later.

“Chicago, are you ready?” asked Han, with fireworks soon exploding over the stage during “Lalalala.”

An even bigger fireworks display kicked off “Chk Chk Boom” as the band emerged from encore, heading for home north of the Grant Park softball pits with an EDM-enhanced banger.

“You guys are amazing. The heat, the temperature, wow!” said Felix. “This is all because of you.”

