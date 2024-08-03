Stray Kids lights up Grant Park in headlining set: Lollapalooza review

Performing opposite Missouri-born singer songwriter SZA is an unenviable task, but South Korean K-pop octet Stray Kids more than rose to the occasion during 90 minutes on the Bud Light north main stage.
The group’s experimental pop sound culls from a variety of genres, and Stray Kids touched on rock, rap, pop, EDM and more Friday night at Lollapalooza.
Moving deftly between stage levels, the group’s core were backed ably by a tight four-piece band that was given space to stretch out, providing live guitar, drums, bass and keyboards.
“Stray Kids… Stray Kids…” came the whisper across Grant Park as the group made their way to the stage following an extended opening performance by the backing band.
Two band members speak English fluently (Chan and Felix) with a third who speaks it well (Han). And while the group has written in Korean, Japanese and English, Friday night’s performance was heavy on the latter.
Allowing the band time to find its footing, a banner finally dropped about five minutes in as Stray Kids made their way to the stage, offering up “Super Bowl” early.
“Chicago, are you ready?” asked Felix. “Put your hands up!” he continued, later offering up a gruff rap on the track.
Friday night’s performance marked the group’s third major concert in Chicago following sets in 2020 at Rosemont Theatre and 2022 at United Center before making the jump to a respectable festival audience Friday despite significant competition.
Fans held aloft the group’s signature light sticks, illuminating Butler Field on Grant Park’s north end. And during “Domino,” Stray Kids projected lasers across the crowd, lighting the treeline along Balbo Drive.
Taking a break, the Stray Kids members left the stage as the backing band worked up a bit of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir,” rocking out the 50-year-old classic for one of Friday’s youngest crowds.
Incisive live guitar cut through “Charmer” while synths drove “Maniac” later.
“Chicago, are you ready?” asked Han, with fireworks soon exploding over the stage during “Lalalala.”
An even bigger fireworks display kicked off “Chk Chk Boom” as the band emerged from encore, heading for home north of the Grant Park softball pits with an EDM-enhanced banger.
“You guys are amazing. The heat, the temperature, wow!” said Felix. “This is all because of you.”
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 76
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 76
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 76
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 76
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 76
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 76
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
7 of 76
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
8 of 76
Iverson Woods and Jade Flournoy pose for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
9 of 76
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
10 of 76
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
11 of 76
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
12 of 76
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
13 of 76
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
14 of 76
Elizabeth Gorney and Makayla Cooper, pose for a photo in pink cowboy hats that represent Chappell Roan on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.| Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
15 of 76
Queen Mcneil poses for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
16 of 76
Festival goers enjoy Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
17 of 76
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
18 of 76
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
19 of 76
Kayleigh Cowan, Megan Drake and Kiersten Maurer pose for a photo in their Chappell Roan shirts on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
20 of 76
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
21 of 76
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
22 of 76
Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
23 of 76
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
24 of 76
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
25 of 76
Adan Diaz performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
26 of 76
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
27 of 76
Fans cheer as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
28 of 76
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
29 of 76
A fan holds the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
30 of 76
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
31 of 76
A fan pretends to bite the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
32 of 76
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
33 of 76
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
34 of 76
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
35 of 76
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
36 of 76
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
37 of 76
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
38 of 76
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
39 of 76
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
40 of 76
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
41 of 76
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
42 of 76
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
43 of 76
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
44 of 76
Stay Safe Lolla is displayed on a tower prior to Megan Thee Stallion performing on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
45 of 76
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
46 of 76
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
47 of 76
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
48 of 76
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
49 of 76
Kids watch Taj Farrant perform at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
50 of 76
Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
51 of 76
Vocalist Cameron Winter and bassist Dominic DiGesu perform as Geese on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
52 of 76
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
53 of 76
Festival-goers dress up as the Power Rangers as thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
54 of 76
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
55 of 76
Fans listen to Wisp on the Second day of LollaPalloza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
56 of 76
Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
57 of 76
Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
58 of 76
Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
59 of 76
Taj Farrant performs at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.| Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
60 of 76
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
61 of 76
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
62 of 76
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
63 of 76
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
64 of 76
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
65 of 76
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
66 of 76
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
67 of 76
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
68 of 76
Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
69 of 76
Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
70 of 76
Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
71 of 76
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
72 of 76
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
73 of 76
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
74 of 76
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
75 of 76
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
The apology from Sheriff Jack Campbell was made at a Springfield church. Massey’s family now deserves to know why the background of the deputy charged with murdering her didn’t stop him from being hired.