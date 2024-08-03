SZA entrances fans with ethereal, passionate headlining set: Lollapalooza review

SZA gave an ethereal, passionate performance to close out Day 2 of Lollapalooza on the T-Mobile stage.
The soulful hip-hop and rhythm and blues singer, winner of several Grammys and Billboard Women in Music awards, went 16 minutes over her set end time of 10 p.m. Friday with hit songs like “Good Days” and “Kill Bill.”
Fans gathered around the stage, covering every corner south of Balbo Drive just to catch a glimpse of the 34-year-old singer-songwriter. Some fans settled among the trees for a view obstructed by leaves and branches while others decided to sit in the grass along Columbus Drive.
She attracted one of, if not, the largest crowds of the festival weekend to that point, prompting questions about safety and capacity on social media. Her set was not streamed on Hulu, much to the disappointment of fans who couldn’t make it.
The stage featured mushroom-like sculptures and a long staircase that looked like a log. SZA performed with props both earthy and electronic — a nod to her 2017 debut album “Ctrl,” which features her sitting in the grass among a background of clunky, old computer monitors and TVs.
SZA’s otherworldly voice echoed throughout Grant Park, mesmerizing fans. Hundreds swayed and sang to the lyrics of her opening songs. At the beginning of many of her songs, like “Shirt” and her feature on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” the beat was slowed down or distorted and left attendees wanting more.
The crowd reacted well to “Kiss Me More,” a pop song that became an instant classic when it was released in 2021. The lyrics reverberated throughout the park, feeling fun and positive.
Throughout her set, SZA’s crew sampled old pop and hip-hop songs, such as The Notorious B.I.G.'s “Big Poppa” and Prince’s “Kiss.” This got fans on their feet after some of the artist’s more low-key and emotional songs.
Things got even hotter when she performed “Snooze,” off her second studio album, “SOS.” Fans screamed when they heard the sound of an alarm clock, knowing exactly what was to come.
By 10 p.m., when SZA was expected to get off the stage, she played “Saturn,” released as a single in February during the 2024 Grammys broadcast.
She noted that she “usually doesn’t play this song, but I feel very comfortable with y’all.”
The stage went black and the screen read “THE END,” but SZA wasn’t going anywhere. Aware she was at curfew, she said: “f--- it, let’s play it.” Either she was allowed to go over time to allow for foot traffic to ease up as people left the festival, or she truly did not give a damn if she was going get fined.
SZA said she was “really, really nervous” to come out Friday night. “I wanna thank you so much, Chicago,” she said. "...I love you so much.”
She gave a shout-out to all attendees in their twenties before closing out with “20 Something,” during which her mic was abruptly cut off.
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 76
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 76
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 76
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 76
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 76
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 76
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
7 of 76
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
8 of 76
Iverson Woods and Jade Flournoy pose for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
9 of 76
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
10 of 76
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
11 of 76
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
12 of 76
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
13 of 76
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
14 of 76
Elizabeth Gorney and Makayla Cooper, pose for a photo in pink cowboy hats that represent Chappell Roan on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.| Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
15 of 76
Queen Mcneil poses for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
16 of 76
Festival goers enjoy Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
17 of 76
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
18 of 76
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
19 of 76
Kayleigh Cowan, Megan Drake and Kiersten Maurer pose for a photo in their Chappell Roan shirts on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
20 of 76
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
21 of 76
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
22 of 76
Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
23 of 76
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
24 of 76
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
25 of 76
Adan Diaz performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
26 of 76
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
27 of 76
Fans cheer as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
28 of 76
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
29 of 76
A fan holds the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
30 of 76
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
31 of 76
A fan pretends to bite the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
32 of 76
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
33 of 76
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
34 of 76
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
35 of 76
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
36 of 76
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
37 of 76
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
38 of 76
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
39 of 76
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
40 of 76
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
41 of 76
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
42 of 76
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
43 of 76
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
44 of 76
Stay Safe Lolla is displayed on a tower prior to Megan Thee Stallion performing on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
45 of 76
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
46 of 76
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
47 of 76
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
48 of 76
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
49 of 76
Kids watch Taj Farrant perform at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
50 of 76
Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
51 of 76
Vocalist Cameron Winter and bassist Dominic DiGesu perform as Geese on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
52 of 76
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
53 of 76
Festival-goers dress up as the Power Rangers as thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
54 of 76
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
55 of 76
Fans listen to Wisp on the Second day of LollaPalloza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
56 of 76
Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
57 of 76
Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
58 of 76
Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
59 of 76
Taj Farrant performs at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.| Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
60 of 76
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
61 of 76
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
62 of 76
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
63 of 76
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
64 of 76
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
65 of 76
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
66 of 76
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
67 of 76
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
68 of 76
Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
69 of 76
Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two
70 of 76
Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
71 of 76
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
72 of 76
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
73 of 76
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
74 of 76
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
75 of 76
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
