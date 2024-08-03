The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 3, 2024
image1.jpeg

SZA performs at Lollapalooza Day 2 in Grant Park, Aug. 2, 2024.

Courtesy of Cassidy Meyers

Lollapalooza Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

SZA entrances fans with ethereal, passionate headlining set: Lollapalooza review

The Grammy-award winning artist attracted one of the largest crowds of the festival with her other-worldly voice echoing through Grant Park.

By  Ambar Colón
   

SZA gave an ethereal, passionate performance to close out Day 2 of Lollapalooza on the T-Mobile stage.

The soulful hip-hop and rhythm and blues singer, winner of several Grammys and Billboard Women in Music awards, went 16 minutes over her set end time of 10 p.m. Friday with hit songs like “Good Days” and “Kill Bill.”

Fans gathered around the stage, covering every corner south of Balbo Drive just to catch a glimpse of the 34-year-old singer-songwriter. Some fans settled among the trees for a view obstructed by leaves and branches while others decided to sit in the grass along Columbus Drive.

She attracted one of, if not, the largest crowds of the festival weekend to that point, prompting questions about safety and capacity on social media. Her set was not streamed on Hulu, much to the disappointment of fans who couldn’t make it.

The stage featured mushroom-like sculptures and a long staircase that looked like a log. SZA performed with props both earthy and electronic — a nod to her 2017 debut album “Ctrl,” which features her sitting in the grass among a background of clunky, old computer monitors and TVs.

image0 (3).jpeg

SZA gave an ethereal performace Friday night at Lollapalooza, where she closed out the T-Mobile stage.

Courtesy of Cassidy Meyers

SZA’s otherworldly voice echoed throughout Grant Park, mesmerizing fans. Hundreds swayed and sang to the lyrics of her opening songs. At the beginning of many of her songs, like “Shirt” and her feature on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” the beat was slowed down or distorted and left attendees wanting more.

The crowd reacted well to “Kiss Me More,” a pop song that became an instant classic when it was released in 2021. The lyrics reverberated throughout the park, feeling fun and positive.

Throughout her set, SZA’s crew sampled old pop and hip-hop songs, such as The Notorious B.I.G.'s “Big Poppa” and Prince’s “Kiss.” This got fans on their feet after some of the artist’s more low-key and emotional songs.

Things got even hotter when she performed “Snooze,” off her second studio album, “SOS.” Fans screamed when they heard the sound of an alarm clock, knowing exactly what was to come.

By 10 p.m., when SZA was expected to get off the stage, she played “Saturn,” released as a single in February during the 2024 Grammys broadcast.

She noted that she “usually doesn’t play this song, but I feel very comfortable with y’all.”

The stage went black and the screen read “THE END,” but SZA wasn’t going anywhere. Aware she was at curfew, she said: “f--- it, let’s play it.” Either she was allowed to go over time to allow for foot traffic to ease up as people left the festival, or she truly did not give a damn if she was going get fined.

SZA said she was “really, really nervous” to come out Friday night. “I wanna thank you so much, Chicago,” she said. "...I love you so much.”

She gave a shout-out to all attendees in their twenties before closing out with “20 Something,” during which her mic was abruptly cut off.

SZA Lollapalooza set list

  • Seek & Destroy
  • Love Galore
  • Broken Clocks
  • All the Stars
  • Prom
  • 2AM
  • Drew Barrymore
  • Garden (Say It Like Dat)
  • F2F
  • Forgiveless
  • Ghost in the Machine
  • Blind
  • Shirt
  • Kiss Me More verse
  • I Hate U
  • Snooze
  • Kill Bill
  • Low
  • Supermodel/Special
  • Open Arms
  • Nobody Gets Me
  • Normal Girl
  • Saturn
  • Rich Baby Daddy cover
  • The Weekend
  • Good Days
  • 20 Something
    Lollapalooza 2024 in photos

    LOLLADAY1-080224-13.JPG
    Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
    Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
    Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
    Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-15.JPG
    Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-14.JPG
    Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-15.jpg
    Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-25.jpg
    Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-31.jpg
    Iverson Woods and Jade Flournoy pose for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
    Matt Hansen
    Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    Matt Hansen
    Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    Matt Hansen
    Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-97.jpg
    Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-16.jpg
    Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-29.jpg
    Elizabeth Gorney and Makayla Cooper, pose for a photo in pink cowboy hats that represent Chappell Roan on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-30.jpg
    Queen Mcneil poses for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-32.jpg
    Festival goers enjoy Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-93.jpg
    Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-87.jpg
    Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-28.jpg
    Kayleigh Cowan, Megan Drake and Kiersten Maurer pose for a photo in their Chappell Roan shirts on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-75.jpg
    Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-69.jpg
    Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-42.jpg
    Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-68.jpg
    Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-36.jpg
    Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-61.jpg
    Adan Diaz performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
    LOLLADAY1-080224-108.jpg
    Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-102.jpg
    Fans cheer as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-122.jpg
    Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-100.jpg
    A fan holds the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-123.jpg
    Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-101.jpg
    A fan pretends to bite the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-105.jpg
    Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-104.jpg
    Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-134.jpg
    Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-140.jpg
    Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-148.jpg
    Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-178.jpg
    Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    Hozier-Lollapalooza-2024
    Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
    Hozier-Lollapalooza-2024
    Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
    Hozier-Lollapalooza-2024
    Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
    LOLLADAY1-080224-190.jpg
    Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-185.jpg
    Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-205.jpg
    Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-197.jpg
    Stay Safe Lolla is displayed on a tower prior to Megan Thee Stallion performing on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-203.jpg
    Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY1-080224-177.jpg
    Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-14.jpg
    Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-13.jpg
    Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-12.jpg
    Kids watch Taj Farrant perform at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-19.JPG
    Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-09.jpg
    Vocalist Cameron Winter and bassist Dominic DiGesu perform as Geese on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-04.jpg
    Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-05.jpg
    Festival-goers dress up as the Power Rangers as thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-19.jpg
    Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-23.jpg
    Fans listen to Wisp on the Second day of LollaPalloza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-38.jpg
    Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-44.jpg
    Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-15.JPG
    Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-7.jpg
    Taj Farrant performs at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-39.jpg
    Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-32.jpg
    Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-36.jpg
    Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-25.jpg
    Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-34.jpg
    Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-31.jpg
    Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-26.jpg
    Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-37.jpg
    Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-46.jpg
    Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-51.jpg
    Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-49.jpg
    Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-53.jpg
    Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-47.jpg
    Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-57.jpg
    Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-55.jpg
    Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
    LOLLADAY2-080324-59.jpg
    Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
