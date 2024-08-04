The Killers show dedication to Chicago through highly curated, dazzling set: Lollapalooza review

Nobody does good-natured Vegas showboating like The Killers. It’s a birthright for the electro rockers, after all.
They paid good tribute to the bright lights of their hometown in a dazzling 95-minute set at Lollapalooza — one full of laser lights, hypnotic visuals and giant letter props — yet the band also showed dedication to Chicago and its rock music history, too.
“When we were first starting out, a band that was a big influence on me was from Chicago,” frontman Brandon Flowers shared midway through the show. “We don’t pay them enough respect, but we will tonight. They’re called Material Issue, check ‘em out.”
The troupe then delivered a take on the influential Chicago rockers’ song “Very First Lie,” likely introducing the band to the 97% of the crowd. It was a moment you only hoped made Jim Ellison smile from the great beyond.
The Killers also packed in another cover, Erasure’s ‘80s synth pop gem “A Little Respect,” that stuck relatively close to the original. But, of course, it was the band’s time-tested material that most won over the large crowd at T-Mobile Stage.
“We are The Killers, and we are a great rock band. Here, let us show you,” Flowers, dressed in an embroidered floral suit, boasted early on, and hewasted no time getting right into what the people came for. The show kicked off with “Somebody Told Me” and was shortly followed by the three-pronged punch of “When You Were Young,” “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine” and “Smile Like You Mean It.”
The setlist was a highly curated affair, built with love and respect for the fans who have stuck by The Killers since the dawn of the new millennium, and echoed Flowers’ comments when he said, “We are in the service industry, we want to make sure you have a good time.”
When the bandmates weren’t entertaining the masses with the arena-rock flair they have become known for, Flowers did so solo with some inspirational nuggets. His best gift was the great Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us,” to introduce “Another Life.”
Soon after, the frontman had another sweet gesture up his sleeve, inviting a fan from the audience, “Oscar from Chicago,” to play drums on “For Reasons Unknown.” The band has been diverting to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in other cities in recent stops, and several people came prepared with signs in Chicago to get Flowers’ attention. “Are you confident? There’s 100,000 people out there,” he asked Oscar before allowing him up on stage to relieve longtime drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. The local musician was a total natural.
If that moment wasn’t enough to mobilize the sea of fans in Grant Park, then surely ending with the master hit “Mr. Brightside” did the trick as people continued to sing it as they headed out of the fest for the day. All of it was a great preview of The Killers’ upcoming residency later this month to celebrate 20 years of their debut album, “Hot Fuss,” in –—where else — Vegas.
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 57
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 57
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 57
Fans arrive in Grant Park for the first day of Lollapolooza on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 57
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 57
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 57
Tyla performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
7 of 57
Iverson Woods and Jade Flournoy pose for a photo on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
8 of 57
Matt Hansen performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
9 of 57
Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
10 of 57
Fans cheer as BigXThaPlug performs on IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
11 of 57
Festival goers enjoy Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
12 of 57
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
13 of 57
Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
14 of 57
Fans watch as Chappell Roan performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
15 of 57
Chappell Roan fans wait at the barricade before her set on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
16 of 57
Adan Diaz performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
17 of 57
Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
18 of 57
Fans cheer as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
19 of 57
A fan holds the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
20 of 57
A fan pretends to bite the heart that Kesha threw out into the crowd as Kesha performs on the IHG Hotels and Resorts stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
21 of 57
Labrinth performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
22 of 57
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
23 of 57
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
24 of 57
Hozier performs to a packed crowd during the 8:30pm set on the Bud Light stage on day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024.|Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
25 of 57
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
26 of 57
Stay Safe Lolla is displayed on a tower prior to Megan Thee Stallion performing on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024. |Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
27 of 57
Fans cheer as Megan Thee Stallion performs on the T-Mobile stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, August 1, 2024.|Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
28 of 57
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
29 of 57
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
30 of 57
Kids watch Taj Farrant perform at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
31 of 57
Thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
32 of 57
Festival-goers dress up as the Power Rangers as thousands flock to Grant Park for day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
33 of 57
Wisp performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
34 of 57
Fans listen to Wisp on the Second day of LollaPalloza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
35 of 57
Ava Maybee performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
36 of 57
Queen Herby performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
37 of 57
Taj Farrant performs at Kidzapalooza on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.| Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
38 of 57
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
39 of 57
Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
40 of 57
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
41 of 57
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
42 of 57
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
43 of 57
Festival-goers dance and cheer as Sexyy Red performs on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
44 of 57
Laufey performs with the Chicago Philharmonic on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. |Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
45 of 57
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
46 of 57
Victoria Monét performs on the second day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
47 of 57
Festivalgoers dance at Casa Bacardí during day three of Lollapallooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.| Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
48 of 57
Festivalgoers mill around on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
49 of 57
Matthew Hendley of Happy Landing performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
50 of 57
Leisure performs on the third day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
51 of 57
Security mists festivalgoers as they wait for IVE to perform on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
52 of 57
IVE performs on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
53 of 57
Festivalgoers watch IVE on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
54 of 57
Stephen Carpenter of Deftones performs on the third day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
55 of 57
Future and Metro Boomin perform on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
56 of 57
Fesivalgoers scream as they watch Future and Metro Boomin on the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.|Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Republicans for Harris endorsers also includes former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye; former Obama Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel; former Govs. Bill Weld of Massachusetts and Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey; and the latest supporter, Mesa Arizona Mayor John Giles.