Sunday, August 4, 2024
The Killers performed in West Hollywood, California in 2019.

The Killers show dedication to Chicago through highly curated, dazzling set: Lollapalooza review

The electro-rockers invited a fan from the audience, “Oscar from Chicago,” to play drums on “For Reasons Unknown” for 100,000 people.

By  Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
   

Nobody does good-natured Vegas showboating like The Killers. It’s a birthright for the electro rockers, after all.

They paid good tribute to the bright lights of their hometown in a dazzling 95-minute set at Lollapalooza — one full of laser lights, hypnotic visuals and giant letter props — yet the band also showed dedication to Chicago and its rock music history, too.

“When we were first starting out, a band that was a big influence on me was from Chicago,” frontman Brandon Flowers shared midway through the show. “We don’t pay them enough respect, but we will tonight. They’re called Material Issue, check ‘em out.”

The troupe then delivered a take on the influential Chicago rockers’ song “Very First Lie,” likely introducing the band to the 97% of the crowd. It was a moment you only hoped made Jim Ellison smile from the great beyond.

The Killers also packed in another cover, Erasure’s ‘80s synth pop gem “A Little Respect,” that stuck relatively close to the original. But, of course, it was the band’s time-tested material that most won over the large crowd at T-Mobile Stage.

“We are The Killers, and we are a great rock band. Here, let us show you,” Flowers, dressed in an embroidered floral suit, boasted early on, and hewasted no time getting right into what the people came for. The show kicked off with “Somebody Told Me” and was shortly followed by the three-pronged punch of “When You Were Young,” “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine” and “Smile Like You Mean It.”

The setlist was a highly curated affair, built with love and respect for the fans who have stuck by The Killers since the dawn of the new millennium, and echoed Flowers’ comments when he said, “We are in the service industry, we want to make sure you have a good time.”

When the bandmates weren’t entertaining the masses with the arena-rock flair they have become known for, Flowers did so solo with some inspirational nuggets. His best gift was the great Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us,” to introduce “Another Life.”

Soon after, the frontman had another sweet gesture up his sleeve, inviting a fan from the audience, “Oscar from Chicago,” to play drums on “For Reasons Unknown.” The band has been diverting to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in other cities in recent stops, and several people came prepared with signs in Chicago to get Flowers’ attention. “Are you confident? There’s 100,000 people out there,” he asked Oscar before allowing him up on stage to relieve longtime drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. The local musician was a total natural.

If that moment wasn’t enough to mobilize the sea of fans in Grant Park, then surely ending with the master hit “Mr. Brightside” did the trick as people continued to sing it as they headed out of the fest for the day. All of it was a great preview of The Killers’ upcoming residency later this month to celebrate 20 years of their debut album, “Hot Fuss,” in –—where else — Vegas.

The Killers Lollapalooza set list

  • Somebody Told Me
  • Enterlude
  • When You Were Young
  • Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
  • Smile Like You Mean It
  • Shot at the Night
  • In Another Life
  • Boy
  • A Little Respect (Erasure cover)
  • For Reasons Unknown
  • A Dustland Fairytale
  • Very First Lie (Material Issue cover)
  • Runaways
  • Read My Mind
  • Caution
  • All These Things That I’ve Done
  • Human
  • Mr. Brightside
Lollapalooza 2024 in photos

