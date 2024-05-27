Maluma Gallery -- Sueños 2024

Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Maluma performs at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times
Fans use their phones to capture Maluma’s performance at Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times