Motorcyclist killed in McKinley Park wreck

A 21-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a sport-utility vehicle early Tuesday in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

He was southbound in the 3400 block of South Damen Avenue around 2 a.m. when he ran a red light and rammed into a Jeep in an intersection, according to Chicago police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was dead on the scene No other injuries were reported.

Chicago police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.