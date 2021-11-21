 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash involving ride-share vehicle on Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast

About 12:30 a.m., the 46-year-old was riding in a car going south near the 1500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when a female driver struck them from the rear, fatally ejecting the man from the car, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
A man was killed and another person injured in a crash Nov. 21 on Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast.
A man was killed and another person seriously injured in a crash early Sunday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

About 12:30 a.m., the 46-year-old man was a passenger in a ride-share vehicle going south near the 1500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when a female driver struck them from the rear, fatally ejecting the man from the car, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to a spokesperson from the Chicago Fire Department.

No other details regarding the crash were immediately available, police said.

