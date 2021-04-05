 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Executive director of state election board put on administrative leave following online extortion attempt

There is no reason to believe that any election data or information has been compromised, election officials said of the extortion attempt, which is characterized as a typical online scam.

By Mitch Dudek
The Illinois State Board of Elections executive director was the target of an online scam. He’s been placed on leave “out of an abundance of caution.”
AP file

The Illinois State Board of Elections on Monday placed its executive director on administrative leave after he reported being the victim of an online extortion attempt last week.

The board voted unanimously to place Steve Sandvoss on leave.

“Based on Director Sandvoss’ description, the attempted extortion scheme appeared typical of many such online scams,” according to a statement from the ISBE.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe that any election data or information has been compromised.”

“However, because this attempt targeted a top official at the Illinois State Board of Elections, and out of an abundance of caution, the board has taken the cautionary step of placing Director Sandvoss on administrative leave,” according to the statement.

The extortion attempt was reported to the Illinois State Police, which has begun an investigation.

The board authorized the agency’s chief information security officer, Jeremy Owens, to conduct an internal assessment of all devices to which Sandvoss had access.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Tie eliminates Fire from playoff picture

The Fire fell out of postseason contention despite their 2-2 tie against the MLS-leading New England Revolution on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

By Sun-Times wires

Illinois State Police squad car hit by drunk driver on I-90 near Rolling Meadows

A 26-year-old Elgin man is facing multiple charges after the crash, including violating Scott’s Law.

By Sun-Times Wire

Blackhawks’ disastrous opening trip ends with rout by Penguins

The Blackhawks return home winless and shaken after another disastrous start doomed them to a 5-2 loss Saturday.

By Ben Pope

Kahleah Copper’s methodical rise has Sky on the cusp of their first WNBA title

Through the Sky’s captivating WNBA Finals run, Kahleah Copper is averaging 18.6 points on 53.5% shooting, 5.7 rebounds and two assists.

By Annie Costabile

North Lawndale dominates Prosser

Michael Duckins ran for two touchdowns and helped spearhead another lockdown defensive effort in a 38-0 Illini Heartland win over Prosser on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

By Mike Clark