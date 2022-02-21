 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Extra-alarm fire destroys apartment building and two popular businesses in Albany Park, Ultimate Ninja and Twisted Hippo Brewery

One injury was reported, a 60-year-old who suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

By Sun-Times Wire
An extra-alarm fire destroyed an apartment building and two businesses in Albany Park early Monday.
The fire started around 3:45 a.m. at an apartment building at Montrose and Richmond and spread to buildings that house the restaurant and the brewery.

Chicago fire officials said the second and third floors of the apartment building were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but all of the residents were able to escape.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

