Extra-alarm fire destroys apartment building and two popular businesses in Albany Park, Ultimate Ninja and Twisted Hippo Brewery

An extra-alarm fire destroyed an apartment building and two popular businesses in Albany Park, the Ultimate Ninja and the Twisted Hippo Brewery.

One injury was reported, a 60-year-old who suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

The fire started around 3:45 a.m. at an apartment building at Montrose and Richmond and spread to buildings that house the restaurant and the brewery.

Chicago fire officials said the second and third floors of the apartment building were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but all of the residents were able to escape.

The cause of the fire was unknown.