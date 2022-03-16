The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Metro/State News Chicago

Special Olympics sues to halt use of its name by Special Children’s Charities in Chicago

A lawsuit claims Special Children’s Charities wrongly told donors it is a Special Olympics entity. The complaint does not allege any misuse of funds. Rather, it says the Chicago group does good work, and its more than 50 years of support “are much appreciated.”

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
 March 16, 2022 09:13 AM
SHARE Special Olympics sues to halt use of its name by Special Children’s Charities in Chicago
Mayor Rahm Emanuel promotes the Polar Plunge at a news conference in 2014.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel promotes the Polar Plunge at a news conference in 2014.

Fran Spielman/Sun-Times file

A dispute that has apparently simmered for decades over the Special Olympics brand in Chicago boiled over in federal court Wednesday when the global organization sued a local group — despite a half-century of support — to force it to stop using that name.

The complaint filed by Special Olympics Inc. alleges Special Children’s Charities of Chicago, which recently celebrated its Polar Plunge benefit and is led by a member of the Daley Family, has wrongly been “posing online” as “Special Olympics Chicago,” even though any permission it once had to use that name ended in December 2020.

“Indeed, there is no entity called ‘Special Olympics Chicago,’” the lawsuit said.

The dispute is a potentially sensitive one given the history of the Special Olympics here, involving Eunice Kennedy Shriver and now-Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke. But during an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis said her organization simply wants to protect its name and trademark.

“They are unlawfully being used as ‘Special Olympics Chicago’ by Special Children’s Charity, and we have asked numerous times for them to desist,” Davis said.

The trademark infringement lawsuit asks a federal judge to enjoin the Chicago organization from using the name “Special Olympics” or “Special Olympics Chicago.”

A Special Children’s Charities representative did not immediately comment Wednesday morning. The group’s president is Carolyn Daley, niece of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

The lawsuit says Special Children’s Charities wrongly told donors it is a Special Olympics entity. The complaint does not allege any misuse of funds. Rather, it says the Chicago group does good work, and its more than 50 years of support “are appreciated.”

The complaint also details the history of the Special Olympics, including how Shriver, sister of President John F. Kennedy, started a camp at her home in suburban Washington, D.C., for children with special needs in the 1960s. It does not mention Burke, who was then a physical education teacher with the Chicago Park District who sought to hold a track meet for disabled children.

Burke is the wife of Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th), who for years has faced unrelated federal racketeering charges.

A partnership with Shriver developed in the 1960s with support from then-Mayor Richard J. Daley and the Chicago Park District. The first International Special Olympics Summer Games were held on July 20, 1968, at Soldier Field.

But the lawsuit also lays out years of back-and-forth over the use of the “Special Olympics” name by the Chicago organization, dating back to 1983. It notes that the word “Olympics” is used by the parent organization with special approval from the U.S. Olympic Committee, and that Special Olympics Illinois is the only accredited branch of the larger organization in this state.

The U.S. Olympic Committee even intervened in a dispute with the Chicago organization about the name back in 1986, according to the lawsuit. 

Eventually, it said, all sides reached an understanding in 1994 that gave Special Children’s Charities a limited right to use the name “Special Olympics” in fundraising. It was reaffirmed in 2017 ahead of the Special Olympics’ 50th anniversary celebration.

Still, frustrated that Special Children’s Charities “increasingly blurred the line between program sponsor and possible rogue actor,” Special Olympics Illinois finally terminated the 1994 deal, effective in December 2020, the lawsuit said. 

Therefore, it said, “since January 1, 2021, Special Children’s Charities has not had permission to use the Special Olympics name as a mark, including in fundraising activities.”

A “Special Olympics Chicago” logo could be seen at the top of the Special Children’s Charities’ website as recently as Wednesday morning. The website also gave thanks for the support received by this month’s Polar Plunge, which it said benefitted “Special Olympics Chicago” as well as Special Children’s Charities.

Several items with the “Special Olympics Chicago” logo were also available for purchase through the website, including face masks, water bottles, umbrellas, mugs and license plate holders.

Tax forms available online for Special Children’s Charities for the year 2019 describe the organization as “the fundraising arm of Special Olympics Chicago.” The 1994 agreement would have been in effect at the time, according to the lawsuit. But similar language could be found Wednesday on the organization’s website.

Speaking to the Sun-Times, Davis said there is also a safety issue for Special Olympics athletes to consider. She said the parent organization has several procedures and protocols in place to protect the athletes.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit says some of Special Children’s Charities’ activities violated those protocols.

Contributing: Tim Novak

Next Up In Default
Trio charged with murder in West Side carjacking
Chicago blues, rock ‘n’ roll landmark Chess Records definitely worth a visit
Starbucks to phase out paper cups, moving to reusable options
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Kamala Harris still negative
Missing woman in Evanston ‘a leader and advocate for the trans community’
Family of Adam Toledo files wrongful death lawsuit as top prosecutor decides no charges will be filed against cop who shot 13-year-old
The Latest
Lynn Osmond will take over as president and CEO of Choose Chicago beginning May 9, 2022. Osmond was CEO of the Chicago Architecture Center.
City Hall
City’s tourism promoter gets a new leader
After 25 years at the Chicago Architecture Center, Lynn Osmond will take over Choose Chicago as the agency prepares for a rebound in business and leisure travel.
By David Roeder
March 16, 2022 09:23 AM
Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.
Crime
Trio charged with murder in West Side carjacking
Two men and a teenager killed 52-year-old Robert Johnson during a shootout in West Garfield Park in 2020, police said.
By David Struett
March 16, 2022 09:16 AM
The Ricketts family, shown in a 2010 photo, announced its intention to bid on English soccer club Chelsea.
Soccer
Ricketts family launches bid for soccer club Chelsea
The Ricketts family went public with its interest in the buyout with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich forced to sell up after he was sanctioned by the British government and banned by the Premier League.
By Rob Harris | Associated Press
March 16, 2022 09:08 AM
Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has reportedly agreed to sign with the Cubs.
Cubs
Cubs agree to deal with Japanese star Seiya Suzuki: report
Suzuki will sign a five-year, $70 million contract, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
March 16, 2022 08:54 AM
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx briefs the media on the office’s decision to not pursue criminal charges in the shooting deaths of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez.
Editorials
Lessons from the police shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
No officers will face criminal charges in the shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez. That should not mean the officers, and the Chicago Police Department as a whole, should not be held accountable for needed change.
By CST Editorial Board
March 16, 2022 08:36 AM