The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Metro/State News

Could giant Joro spider infesting Georgia thrive here?

Recent study suggests the arachnid does well in cold climates.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
 March 16, 2022 03:18 PM
SHARE Could giant Joro spider infesting Georgia thrive here?
The giant Joro spider, which has infested much of Georgia, also favors cooler climates, researchers say, meaning it might possibly settle in the Midwest.

The giant Joro spider, which has infested much of Georgia, also favors cooler climates, researchers say, meaning it might possibly settle in the Midwest.

Ben Frick/Getty

The good news: The Joro spider is a timid creature and won’t bother you if you leave it alone, the experts say.

It’s unclear why anyone would want to disturb a spider that, fully grown, covers the average human palm and has been known to spin a “golden yellow” web 8 feet across.

Illinoisans might soon get a chance to test their comfort level with the black-and-yellow spider, native to Japan and now infesting Georgia and elsewhere in the Southeast.

“Homeowners are just up in arms down here. The [webs] are everywhere here,” said Andy Davis, a University of Georgia scientist who co-authored a piece about the spider in the latest edition of the journal “Physiological Entomology.”

“Unfortunately, they really change the experience of walking in the woods because you basically have to walk with a stick in front of you along a path because there are just webs everywhere.”

Davis’ study suggests the spider does quite well in cold temperatures, meaning it is likely to spread up and down the Eastern Seaboard — and, possibly, to the Midwest.

Chicago weather “doesn’t look much different from what these spiders would experience in Japan,” Davis said. “It’s within the realm of possibility.”

If they do make it here, it’s likely they’ll hitch a ride, scientists say. The Joro began showing up in Georgia in about 2013 — near warehouses and distribution centers.

“We suspect that because the spider is a good hitchhiker, that it probably hitched a ride on some sort of pallet or crate or vehicle that ended up in north central Georgia,” said Richard Hoebeke, the associate curator and collection manager at the University of Georgia’s Museum of Natural History.

Hoebeke agrees that the spider is timid — but they will bite if disturbed.

“I’ve seen some media coverage saying the fangs are too short. I don’t necessarily agree with that. I know of a couple of individuals who have been bitten. The bites become red and a little swollen,” Hoebeke said. “One individual even had fever. It depends largely on the individual.”

The Joro is an outdoor spider, needing lots of space to weave their webs.

“Some people have said they’ve seen hundreds of them on their property,” Hoebeke said. “They are doing well.”

Patricia Straley, a retired engineer, lives on a 10-acre plot about 20 miles north of Atlanta. Straley first started seeing a few of the spiders in 2020.

“By last summer, they had pretty much decimated the local Golden Orb spider,” said Straley.

Straley grew up on a farm, and so she’s not particularly bothered by critters.

“What freaks me out is walking through the cobwebs. It’s like, ‘What was that?’ ... They are very, very sticky,” Straley said.

Petra Sierwald, the Field Museum’s myriapod and arachnid expert, said she’s not convinced the spider would survive here — because the summers are too short to allow it to fully mature.

“It could perhaps survive here for the summer, but I don’t know whether it would be able to eat enough in order to mature. It would have to change its lifecycle,” Sierwald said.

Next Up In News
Catanzara threatens political retribution against three of police union’s strongest City Council supporters
UIC police investigate after brick thrown through window of Hull House Museum
A year later, spa shooting victims’ families grieve
Plan to create position of legislative counsel stalls again
Marilyn Miglin, cosmetics queen, former Home Shopping Network host and wife of slain real estate developer, dead at 83
Missing woman in Evanston ‘a leader and advocate for the trans community’
The Latest
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara speaks of the support from President Donald Trump and local officials during a Southside Trump Rally at Firewater Saloon at 3910 W. 111th St in Mount Greenwood, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
City Hall
Catanzara threatens political retribution against three of police union’s strongest City Council supporters
Catanzara wants three former firefighters now on the council — Nick Sposato, Anthony Napolitano and Jim Gardiner — to back Erin Jones, a CPD detective challenging state Sen. Rob Martwick, a favorite of Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2.
By Fran Spielman
March 16, 2022 04:24 PM
A Metra suburban commuter train moves along elevated tracks in Chicago March 2021.
Letters to the Editor
Congress, stop putting barriers in the way of Chicago’s tech biz ecosystem
There’s been a boom in our tech ecosystem, which employs over 100,000 workers. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act would impose sweeping regulatory burdens and upend this growing industry.
By Letters to the Editor
March 16, 2022 04:00 PM
The historic Jane Addams Hull House in Little Italy. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
News
UIC police investigate after brick thrown through window of Hull House Museum
A UIC employee saw someone throw a brick through an exterior window Tuesday morning at the building, 800 S. Halsted St., police said.
By David Struett
March 16, 2022 03:56 PM
Linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) had 459 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and 19 tackles-for-loss in 67 games (62 starts) over six seasons with the Bears.
Bears
Bears cut veteran LB Danny Trevathan
The move was anticipated after Trevathan missed 12 games because of injuries in 2021. The Bears officially announced the trade of Khalil Mack and signing of DT Larry Ogunjobi, G/C Lucas Patrick and LB Nicholas Morrow as free agency opened Wednesday.
By Mark Potash
March 16, 2022 03:55 PM
Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has reportedly agreed to sign with the Cubs.
Cubs
Cubs agree to deal with Japanese star Seiya Suzuki
Suzuki will sign a five-year contract and potentially replace Jason Heyward in the outfield.
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
March 16, 2022 03:34 PM