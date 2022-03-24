The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
CTA Brown Line moving again after signal falls on tracks and causes power outage to North Side trains

The outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and affected service on the Red, Brown and Purple lines, according to the CTA.

Cindy Hernandez By Cindy Hernandez
 March 24, 2022 09:34 AM
File photo

Brown Line trains were moving again after a power outage stopped North Side CTA train service for over two hours Thursday morning.

The outage happened around 6:30 a.m. near Belmont when a signal fell on the tracks, according to police.

The outage affected service on the Red, Brown and Purple lines, according to the CTA.

Service on the Red Line was suspended between Thorndale and Chicago, but shuttle buses were available, the CTA said.

Purple Line Express service was suspended but normal Purple Line service continued between Linden and Howard.

Brown Line service resumed around 8:45 a.m. after it had been suspended between Southport and the Loop.

No one needed to be taken to a hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

A CTA spokesperson could not confirm that a signal had fallen on the tracks. The CTA was investigating the cause of the power outage.

