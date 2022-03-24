CTA trains on North Side halted after signal falls on tracks and causes power outage

CTA trains were halted on several lines on the North Side Thursday morning when a signal fell off into the tracks and caused a power outage, according to police.

The outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. and affected service on the Red, Brown and Purple lines, according to the CTA.

Service on the Red Line was suspended between Thorndale and Fullerton, but trains continued to run between Howard and Thorndale, and between Fullerton and 95th Street, the CTA said.

Brown Line service was suspended between Southport and Armitage, but trains were running between Kimball and Southport, and, between Armitage and the Loop.

Purple Line Express service was suspended but normal Purple Line service continued between Linden and Howard.

Check back for updates.

