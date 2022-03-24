The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
CTA trains on North Side halted after signal falls on tracks and causes power outage

The outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. and affected service on the Red, Brown and Purple lines, according to the CTA.

Cindy Hernandez By Cindy Hernandez
 March 24, 2022 07:35 AM
CTA trains were halted on several lines on the North Side Thursday morning when a signal fell off into the tracks and caused a power outage, according to police.

Service on the Red Line was suspended between Thorndale and Fullerton, but trains continued to run between Howard and Thorndale, and between Fullerton and 95th Street, the CTA said.

Brown Line service was suspended between Southport and Armitage, but trains were running between Kimball and Southport, and, between Armitage and the Loop.

Purple Line Express service was suspended but normal Purple Line service continued between Linden and Howard.

Check back for updates.

The Latest
Motorists fill up Thursday at a BP station in Cicero during Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway.
Chicago
Willie Wilson pledged to give away a total of $1 million worth of gas Thursday through nearly 50 stations in Chicago and the suburbs.
By Sun-Times staff
March 24, 2022 07:27 AM
Your pediatrician can help determine if your child is symptomatic of strep and/or PANDAS—pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcus.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Is PANDAS related to onset of OCD-like behaviors in children?
PANDAS is marked by the sudden onset of OCD-like behaviors in children infected with Group A streptococcus, or strep.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
March 24, 2022 07:00 AM
BetMGM Presents
NASCAR Betting: Chase Elliott Headlines Featured Matchups at Dry, Safe COTA
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
March 24, 2022 06:30 AM
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should animal lover marry terrific man who also hates pets?
Seeing fiance live with cats raises worries about his compassion level.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 24, 2022 06:00 AM
Crime
3 people shot in Chicago Wednesday
Among the victims was a 17-year-old boy wounded in a drive-by in the 3700 block of West 26th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 24, 2022 05:56 AM