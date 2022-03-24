The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Metro/State News Crime

Gun used in South Loop barbershop killing tied to U.S. soldiers accused of trafficking weapons

The victim, Gregory Jackson III, was an associate of popular rapper G Herbo.

Frank Main By Frank Main
 March 24, 2022 02:23 PM
SHARE Gun used in South Loop barbershop killing tied to U.S. soldiers accused of trafficking weapons
The South Loop barbershop where a gun allegedly trafficked to Chicago by soldiers was used in a murder.

The South Loop barbershop where a gun allegedly trafficked to Chicago by soldiers was used in a murder.

Sun-Times file

A handgun used in the South Loop killing of a friend of well-known rapper G Herbo was among a cache of weapons a trio of U.S. soldiers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, conspired to sell in Chicago, according to court records.

A .40-caliber Glock was used in the killing of Gregory Jackson III at Studio Nineteen barbershop, 1931 S. State St, on Jan. 28, 2021. The gun’s serial number, listed in a Chicago police report, matches one of the guns the soldiers are accused of selling.

Related

Gregory Jackson, right, poses with rapper G Herbo.

Gregory Jackson, right, with rapper G Herbo.

Sun-Times file

The Chicago Sun-Times previously reported the Fort Campbell soldiers are accused of selling at least two other weapons that wound up in shootings in Chicago.

One of them, a Glock handgun, was used in a March 26, 2021, mass shooting at a party in the 2500 block of West 79th Street that left one man dead and seven wounded, according to federal authorities.

Related

Police suspect the mass shooting and Jackson’s killing were gang-related. Police sources have said Jackson was a member of the No Limit Muskegon Boys gang faction. G Herbo has referenced that faction in his music.

No murder charges have been filed in the mass shooting or Jackson’s death.

But Christopher Mosley was charged with possession of the handgun used in Jackson’s killing. Police said they recovered the gun, which was equipped with a laser sight, on Feb. 2, 2021, on the West Side after Mosley got into a Volvo that officers suspected was linked to Jackson’s killing, according to a report documenting his arrest.

On Wednesday, Mosley’s lawyer filed a motion to throw out evidence of the gun as evidence because he says it was obtained without a valid search or arrest warrant.

WGN-TV first reported the link between the barbershop shooting and the gun trafficking case.

The three Fort Campbell soldiers have also been accused of conspiring to sell another gun that was used in an unspecified Chicago shooting on March 11, 2021. There were seven shootings across Chicago that day, according to news reports.

Brandon Miller, who once lived in Chicago, is one of those soldiers. He conspired with Jarius Brunson and DeMarcus Adams to buy more than 90 guns at stores along the Tennessee-Kentucky border where Fort Campbell is located, according to the federal gun trafficking conspiracy case against them in Nashville, Tennessee.

Related

Empty gun cases in a Clarksville, Tennessee, home where Miller lived off the military base matched guns recovered by the Chicago police in killings and shootings, prosecutors said.

Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller

Warren County, Kentucky, jail photo

In a Feb. 23, 2021, text message with someone with a Chicago telephone number, Miller said, “We gone win this *war* we losing the battle but this a marathon not a race,” according to prosecutors. In another text, he pledged that he wouldn’t turn his back on his gang, federal authorities said.

According to testimony from federal agents, Miller would get an order from someone in Chicago for guns. He’d ask his co-defendants to buy the guns and give them to him. Miller would then fill the order, according to the agents.

On May 14, 2021, the judge in the case ordered Miller held without bail, saying, he’d allegedly funneled guns “to a very dangerous place in the United States, where firearm violence and gun violence is so prevalent that law enforcement officers have [ShotSpotter] devices that alert them when guns are fired so that they can show up on the scene when that’s the case.”

Miller’s co-defendants were released on bail. They’re all awaiting trial.

Contributing: Tom Schuba

Next Up In News
CTU sues Lightfoot ally, accuses her of interfering in union’s elections
Wilson’s 2nd gas giveaway goes smoother, says 3rd a possibility
Chicago prepares for Ukrainian refugees to ease burden on Warsaw
Work to start on new Howard Brown clinic in Lake View
Daughter of convicted Daley aide picked to replace Patrick Daley Thompson in 11th Ward
CTA trains halted for hours after signal falls on tracks and causes power outage on North Side tracks
The Latest
merlin_104742662.jpg
News
CTU sues Lightfoot ally, accuses her of interfering in union’s elections
Lisa Schneider Fabes said she has not had an opportunity to review the lawsuit from CTU but believes she “acted at all times consistent with applicable law.”
By Manny Ramos
March 24, 2022 03:06 PM
COUNCIL_032422_electronic_vote_wide.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: March 24, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
March 24, 2022 03:00 PM
With hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar notes, McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce will come in limited-edition, golden foil packets in five different designs, which together spell “Szechuan.”
Food and Restaurants
McDonald’s bringing back Szechuan sauce, for extremely limited time
The sauce will only be available on the McDonald’s app for free when selected as a dipping sauce option for Chicken McNuggets.
By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY
March 24, 2022 03:00 PM
Cars and trucks lined 16th Street in Berwyn Thursday as people waited to get free gas at a BP station at 1600 Oak Park Ave.
Chicago
Wilson’s 2nd gas giveaway goes smoother, says 3rd a possibility
Willie Wilson have away about $1 million worth of gas Thursday through nearly 50 stations in Chicago and suburbs.
By Stefano Esposito and Mitch Dudek
March 24, 2022 02:55 PM
Poland_Russia_Ukraine_War_refugee_hall.jpg
City Hall
Chicago prepares for Ukrainian refugees to ease burden on Warsaw
Since Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war began, 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have poured into Warsaw alone, increasing the population of the Polish capital by 15%.
By Fran Spielman
March 24, 2022 02:54 PM