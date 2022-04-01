The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
Metro/State News Suburban Chicago

FBI investigating ghost payrolling at Cook County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said probe began as an internal investigation and officials “sought help” from the FBI.

Andy Grimm By Andy GrimmJon Seidel
   
SHARE FBI investigating ghost payrolling at Cook County Sheriff’s Office
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart speaks at news conference in 2021. Dart’s office said Friday that officials had “sought help” from the FBI after an internal investigation into ghost payrolling involving sheriff’s officers.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s office said Friday that officials “sought help” from the FBI after an internal investigation into ghost payrolling involving sheriff’s officers.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

The FBI is investigating allegations of ghost payrolling by officers of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, a probe that involves a suburban Chicago security company.

Sheriff’s officials requested help from federal investigators after launching an internal investigation last year, said Matt Walberg, spokesman for Sheriff Tom Dart.

“An investigation was opened into personnel-related matters last year by the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office sought the assistance of the FBI to assist in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing,” Walberg said Friday in a written statement. “The Sheriff’s Office takes allegations of employee misconduct very seriously and always devotes the necessary resources to such investigations. We cannot comment further at this time.”

Sheriff’s officials declined to say how many officers are under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and targets high-ranking officers with the department involved in possible “double-dipping,” a source with knowledge of the inquiry said. The term implies that the officers were getting paid by Blue Star while also on the clock for the sheriff.

Officials at Blue Star Security, a Des Plaines-based company, said the firm “has cooperated fully with the investigation to this point.”

“It has been made clear that we are not a target or a subject of this investigation.Our company verifies the good standing of all active employees hired from municipal police departments in the state of Illinois,” the company said in an email response to questions from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Founded in 2009 by two Chicago police officers, Blue Star advertises on its website that the firm “employs hundreds of active and retired law enforcement officers in the Chicago area.”

“Our team consists of state-certified law enforcement professionals who provide our clientele with the highest standards in security,” the website states.

A section of the website for prospective employees states that active police officers must annually submit a form from the police department that employs them, authorizing them to do off-duty work for the company.

Next Up In News
Jeep plant near Rockford slated for more job cuts
DNA evidence ties Cleveland man to sexual assaults in Lake View and Portage Park from 25 years ago
In first for Amazon, NYC workers vote to unionize
Defendants on home confinement now get 2 days a week to roam freely, and some are getting in trouble
Ramadan the way it should be: a ‘very, very amazing bonding experience’
Boy, 15, shot during argument in Back of the Yards
The Latest
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks before the 2022 World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar.
Soccer
U.S. draws England, Iran at World Cup
The United States will play either Ukraine, Wales or Scotland in its opener.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
ALDS_Astros_White_Sox_Baseball_13_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Garrett Crochet likely headed for Tommy John surgery
MRI reveals ligament damage for White Sox lefty
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Los Angeles Clippers v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
The Bulls’ inability to beat anybody who’s anybody is the story that won’t go away
It remains an unfortunate truth as the postseason approaches.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Fiat Chrysler Announces Its Cutting Over 1,300 Jobs At Belvidere Illinois Plant
Business
Jeep plant near Rockford slated for more job cuts
Retirement offers and layoffs will further reduce the workforce at Belvidere as Stellantis deals with declining sales of its Cherokee model.
By David Roeder
 
The White Sox and RHP Lucas Giolito agreed to a one-year, $7.45 million contract, avoiding arbitration.
White Sox
White Sox reach deal with Lucas Giolito
The sides avoided arbitration.
By Sun-Times staff
 