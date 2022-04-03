North Chicago man killed in Wadsworth crash

A 45-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Wadsworth.
About 3 a.m., the man was traveling east on Illinois Route 173 in a red Chevrolet Blazer when he swerved into the westbound lanes and went into the embarkment near the roadway, the Lake County Sheriff’s department said in a statement.
The man, of North Chicago, struck a utility pole and trees before coming to a rest near the 16000 block of West Illinois Route 173, officials said.
Paramedics found him unresponsive near in his car and he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The Lake County Coroner’s office is investigating the cause of dead, according to officials.
