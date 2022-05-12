The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Metro/State News Chicago

New half marathon to take the path less traveled and offer runners views of West Side

The new race, hosted by the same folks who organize the Chicago Marathon and Shamrock Shuffle, will take runners through Garfield, Humboldt and Douglass parks as well as surrounding neighborhoods.

Mitch Dudek By Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE New half marathon to take the path less traveled and offer runners views of West Side
The logo for the Bank of America Chicago 13.1

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will be held Sunday, June 5.

www.chicago13point1.com

Chicago is getting a new half marathon and it isn’t going to be along the lakefront, the traditional epicenter of the city’s running community.

It’s going to be on the West Side.

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will be held Sunday, June 5. It will begin in Garfield Park and travel through Humboldt and Douglass parks before finishing back in Garfield Park. The route will traverse the neighborhoods that line the boulevards connecting all three parks.

It will be organized by the team that hosts the Chicago Marathon and the Shamrock Shuffle.

The venue will offer a “unique experience, encouraging runners to get out of the Loop and explore the neighborhoods of Chicago’s West Side,” according to the race website.

Registration for the race is open and about 6,000 runners are expected to participate, accordingto Carey Pinkowski, the executive race director.

“The West Side was always something we thought would be a great fit,” Pinkowski said. “I’m humbled. It’s an exciting part of the city to be in.”

The event will includea race day festival in the shadow of Garfield Park’s Gold Dome Field House that will feature a mix of entertainment, health and wellness activities.

There will be a fee to register for the race, but the festival will be free and open to the public.

The registration fee is $95, but will increase to $115 at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 19,

Elite runners and wheelchair athletes are slated to participate in the race.

Next Up In News
Family of grandmother killed in Metra train crash says accident was ‘preventable’ at a crossing residents have complained about
State lawmaker Buckner launches mayoral bid with vow to restore trust, improve schools, reduce crime
10 Four Corner Hustlers charged with drug trafficking
Key player in corruption case that led to Madigan indictment set for sentencing in August
Three young children wounded by gunfire in attacks on the South Side as shootings continue to spike across Chicago
Woman killed when driver crashes into West Rogers Park bus stop
The Latest
Christina Lopez
News
Family of grandmother killed in Metra train crash says accident was ‘preventable’ at a crossing residents have complained about
“It didn’t have to happen,” said the son-in-law of Christina Lopez. “If anyone has information, video footage or any information that could get answers, please, please reach out.”
By David Struett
 
Chicago police investigate the scene where one person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting at 48th and Ada streets, May 10, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Where are leaders to combat Chicago’s violence crisis?
It appears that violence in the city has been accepted as a normal, everyday occurrence, just like new business development and entertainment. This is wrong.
By Letters to the Editor
 
State Rep. Kam Buckner speaks at the Chicago Live Again press conference at Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021.
Elections
State lawmaker Buckner launches mayoral bid with vow to restore trust, improve schools, reduce crime
“I love this city, I am from this city, I decided to remain in this city and raise my family here,” state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, said ahead of his formal campaign announcement Thursday afternoon.
By Manny Ramos
 
IMG_5322_2.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: May 12, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Dirksen Federal Courthouse window
Crime
10 Four Corner Hustlers charged with drug trafficking
The investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Chicago Police Department spanned over a year, relying on undercover buys at open-air drug markets in West Garfield Park.
By Tom Schuba
 