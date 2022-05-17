3-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus in northwest suburban Cary
The child had been playing outside in the area of Cherry and Hill streets Monday afternoon when he was hit by a bus that was driving through the neighborhood after high school had let out, police said.
A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in northwest suburban Cary Monday afternoon, according to police.
The child had been playing outside in the area of Cherry and Hill streets around 3:30 p.m. when he was hit by a bus that was driving through the neighborhood after high school had let out, police said.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
One student and the driver were on the bus, police said in a release.
