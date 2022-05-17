The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Metro/State News

3-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus in northwest suburban Cary

The child had been playing outside in the area of Cherry and Hill streets Monday afternoon when he was hit by a bus that was driving through the neighborhood after high school had let out, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus in northwest suburban Cary
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in northwest suburban Cary Monday afternoon, according to police.

The child had been playing outside in the area of Cherry and Hill streets around 3:30 p.m. when he was hit by a bus that was driving through the neighborhood after high school had let out, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

One student and the driver were on the bus, police said in a release.

Next Up In News
2 killed, 9 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Fight’s over, sale closes and the Chicago Reader lives
New Austin wellness center aims to bolster life expectancy, be a ‘symbol of hope’
Woman, man found fatally shot in Gold Coast hotel
Person being questioned in shooting of Dakotah Earley that shocked Lincoln Park residents
‘Like an oven’: Heat in woman’s unit was intolerable, son says after mom dies in Rogers Park senior home
The Latest
A 77-year-old man was shot Apr. 25, 2022, in Fuller Park.
Crime
2 killed, 9 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
The fatal attacks occurred in Marquette Park and West Englewood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tracy Baim, publisher and president of the Chicago Reader, which is now a nonprofit publication.
Chicago
Fight’s over, sale closes and the Chicago Reader lives
The free biweekly, published since 1971, has completed a move from for-profit to nonprofit ownership.
By David Roeder
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband of 55 years has ‘nothing to say,’ never talks to me
His lonely wife is going crazy (and medicating with whiskey) as he sits in silence and stares into space.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Ryan Leonard with a good find of morel mushrooms, properly placed on an excellent day indicator. Provided photo
Sports
Still finding good morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors, even with the hot dry weather
Ryan Leonard found a good batch of morel mushrooms, including his personal biggest, to earn Morel of the Week with bonus points for an excellent day indicator.
By Dale Bowman
 
Cucumber, kalamata and tomato salad.
Recipes
Menu Planner: Cucumber, kalamata and tomato salad completes your meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 