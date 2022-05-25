The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Metro/State News Chicago

Peoples Gas wipes out balances for thousands with overdue bills

Customers can still apply for assistance until May 31 through the nonprofit Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County, or directly through People Gas.

By Cadence Quaranta
   
Peoples Gas is wiping out overdue bill balances for thousands of customers in the Chicago area.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Peoples Gas is helping thousands of Chicago-area customers cover their overdue heating bills, including by wiping out balances for about 12,000 residents.

Thanks to increased federal funding and state aid, those balances are expected to be cleared by the end of June, according to the utility company.

“When a worldwide spike in natural gas prices drove up heating bills across Illinois and the country, we made sure customers having a tough time paying bills had help,” Peoples Gas CEO Charles Matthews said in a statement.

Customers have until May 31 to apply for assistance in fully paying off their balance through the nonprofit Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County, or directly through People Gas. There is an income eligibility requirement to make the help goes to those who need it most, according to Peoples Gas spokesperson David Schwartz.

For information on applying, visit cedaorg.net/find-services/gas-and-electric/.

Peoples Gas customers have already received $46 million in assistance since last fall, Schwartz said, adding that spikes in natural gas prices have caused springtime bills to balloon as well.

And thats why, he said, “We want as many people who are qualified and who need the help to get it.”

