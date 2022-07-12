3 injured in Little Village fire, including 89-year-old man and 12-year-old boy

Three people were injured in a fire in Little Village early Tuesday, including an 89-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy.

The fire broke out in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road around 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.Fire crews rescued the man and a 59-year-old woman from the home while the boy was able to escape on his own.

The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital and the woman was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, fire officials said.

The boy was also taken to Stroger with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

