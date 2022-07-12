The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Metro/State News

3 injured in Little Village fire, including 89-year-old man and 12-year-old boy

The fire broke out in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were injured in a fire in Little Village early Tuesday, including an 89-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy.

The fire broke out in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road around 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.Fire crews rescued the man and a 59-year-old woman from the home while the boy was able to escape on his own.

The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital and the woman was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, fire officials said.

The boy was also taken to Stroger with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Tiger Woods speaks during a press conference at the British Open in St Andrews, Scotland.
Golf
Tiger Woods says he doesn’t understand why players would join LIV Golf
The 15-time major champion also supported the R&A’s decision to not invite Greg Norman to the Open Championship.
By Steve DiMeglio | USA Today Sports
 
Ada Limón had been named the 24th U.S. poet laureate. Her 1-year term begins Sept. 29 with the traditional reading at the Library of Congress’&nbsp;Coolidge Auditorium.&nbsp;
Books
Ada Limón named new U.S. poet laureate
Limón, who succeeds Joy Harjo, is known in part for her poems about nature and hopes to give readings at parks and other settings that emphasize and celebrate our place in the world.
By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer
 
MHP_17724_R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’: ’50s widow vows to wear a Dior gown in feel-good Brit-com
Lesley Manville charms as the good-natured London heroine, smiling her way through the saturated colors of postwar Paris.
By Richard Roeper
 
Rainbow carrots and couscous combine for a delicious summer salad.&nbsp;
Recipes
Carrots are a most versatile vegetable — from salads to roasted side dishes
Available year-round, carrots are a salad staple, and their flavor varies depending on the season.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
3 charged with shooting that wounded off-duty Chicago police officer on Far South Side
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after the officer got into “a verbal altercation” with someone, police said. He was shot once in the back and was taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
By Sun-Times Wire
 