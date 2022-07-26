The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Metro/State News Health

Monkeypox cases in Illinois surpass 300 as big summer festivals approach

Monkeypox cases in Illinois surpass 300 as big summer festivals approach.

By  WBEZ Chicago
   
Bianca Cseke and Katie O’Connell
SHARE Monkeypox cases in Illinois surpass 300 as big summer festivals approach
This handout photo taken in the year 2004 and received on May 23, 2022 from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, shows an ultrathin section electron-microscopic capture of the monkeypox virus. - The World Health Organization said on July 14, 2022 it would reconvene its committee of experts on July 21 to decide whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.

Confirmed monkeypox cases identified in Illinois stood at 344 on Monday, up from the 238 cases reported on Friday.

Getty

The number of monkeypox cases in Illinois jumped by more than 100 in just three days, and local health officials are stepping up efforts to raise awareness ahead of large outdoor festivals like Lollapalooza and Market Days.

Confirmed cases identified in Illinois stood at 344 on Monday, up from the 238 cases reported on Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illinois accounts for about 10% of the 3,487 known cases in the U.S., and the state has the third highest total behind New York and California. The first probable case of monkeypox in Chicago was reported on June 2.

During a Tuesday afternoon webinar, local public health officials answered questions on what they know about the virus and outlined steps people can take to stay safe during crowded events.

“We’ll provide some opportunities to vaccinate during that time in sort of clinical spaces or venues adjacent to the facilities,” said Massimo Pacilli, a deputy commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The virus can affect anyone, but has mainly been spreading through tight-knit social networks, Pacilli said. Most — but not all — Chicagoans with confirmed cases of the virus have been gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week pushed the federal government to send more monkeypox vaccines, which so far have been limited. Some health clinics have reported more people lining up for vaccines than they can provide.

With a limited number of vaccines available, city officials are prioritizing people in high-risk groups. When more doses become available, other groups will become eligible for vaccinations.

Local public health officials said they’re working with “a bunch of different partners,” including those who were involved with the city’s COVID-19 response, such as the COVID Community Response Corp.

A lot of that work will involve posting people at the entrances and exits of upcoming major events to answer questions and direct attendees to resources.

Local health officials are particularly concerned about Market Days, an LGBTQ festival that attracts large crowds in the city’s Lake View neighborhood.

“We’re working on finding individuals who are best equipped to provide this work at Market Days, come and be present at both entrances so they can answer questions, have conversations with folks, gather feedback and questions from folks, direct people to resources that are available at Market Days, as well as probably just like handing out water because in addition to making sure that individuals are aware of what’s going on with MPV, we want folks to be otherwise healthy as well and that means being hydrated,” said Patrick Stonehouse, director of public health operations at the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Health officials said the level of risk can be looked at as a continuum.

For example, outdoor events are less risky than crowded indoor spaces because of the opportunities for crowding and skin-to-skin contact. Officials also suggested wearing more clothing.

“We have a disease where a very readily available intervention is a layer of clothing,” Pacilli said. “I’m aware that not all settings are, you know, suited to this, but it’s certainly readily available.”

Another thing people can do to lower their risk is avoid sharing items like water bottles and cigarettes. And anyone showing symptoms of monkeypox should isolate themselves and contact their health care provider.

Earlier Tuesday, officials announced the first case of the virus at Cook County Jail. Officials said they took “swift action” to mitigate the potential spread and contact tracing is underway. They believe the risk to the general population at the jail as well as staff is low based on how the disease is transmitted.

Some health experts worry that failing to contain the virus could result in it mutating and becoming a bigger threat.

A 2008 study warned that if monkeypox were to be introduced to an unvaccinated population, the virus could capitalize on the situation and become an epidemic, NPR reported.

The U.S. has the most monkeypox cases out of anywhere in the world, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Bianca Cseke is a digital producer at WBEZ. Follow her @biancacseke1.

Next Up In News
New round of traffic tickets issued to mayor’s security detail
Monkeypox case reported at Cook County Jail
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old girl reported abducted from Maywood
Illinois Democrats display united front — at least on hopes Chicago will host 2024 convention
Evanston police appeal to public as they search for gunman who seriously wounded 13-year-old girl during backyard party
Man fired single shot that wounded girlfriend, killed her stepdad after night of drinking and drugs: prosecutors
The Latest
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras slams his helmet at the end of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Monday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras emotional contemplating possible last homestand at Wrigley
Contreras said the past couple days have been “tough,” as the trade deadline nears.
By Maddie Lee
 
Florida Governor Desantis And Former President Trump Headline Conservative Student Summit In Tampa
Letters to the Editor
Not all Republicans are complicit with the actions of Donald Trump
The information being brought forward daily and efforts of the House committee on January 6th have brought a reckoning to the doorstep of not just Republicans but the whole country.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields speaks to reporters.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 225: The Bears are back at it
And eyes are on Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Ryan Poles and a lot more.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot exiting an SUV after after for a news conference in Gresham in May 2021.
City Hall
New round of traffic tickets issued to mayor’s security detail
Three speed-camera tickets, two speed-cam warnings and one red-light ticket over the last 14 months have rivals accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of a ‘do as I say, not as I do’ approach to traffic safety.
By Fran Spielman
 
A rendering of the inside of a domed Soldier Field, released on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Afternoon Edition
A former gov’s attempt to ban renaming Soldier Field, Italian beef’s impact on ‘The Bear’ and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 