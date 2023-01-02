The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 2, 2023
12-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash on the Stevenson Expressway

The child was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, state police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were killed and a third was injured in a crash Dec. 25, 2022 on Interstate 94.

Sun-Times file

A 12-year-old child died after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

State troopers responded to a rollover crash about 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the Stevenson at Harlem Avenue, officials said.

The child was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, state police said.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to lose control, authorities said.

All northbound lanes were closed for several hours for investigation, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.

