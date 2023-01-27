The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
Metro/State News Chicago

City, Cook County, United Way unveil new 211 line to help residents find social services

The free service was unveiled Friday and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

By  Stefano Esposito
 Updated  
SHARE City, Cook County, United Way unveil new 211 line to help residents find social services
Sean Garrett, president and CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago, was on hand at the Greater Chicago Food Depository Friday, to unveil the new 211 social service help line.

Sean Garrett, president and CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago

At the start of the pandemic, a mother needed help. So she was given a flyer with 65 phone numbers for various Chicago-area social services.

“As you can imagine, that mother was overwhelmed,” said Sean Garrett, president and CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago, who was telling the woman’s story Friday.

To help solve problems like the mother’s, the city — in partnership with United Way, Cook County government and several philanthropic organizations — on Friday unveiled a new 211 service; it’s free and is being billed as a one-stop shop for people seeking social service help.

Calling 211 will now allow residents in the city and the county to reach a live “resource navigator” 24 hours a day, seven days a week, officials said. Residents may also reach a navigator by texting their ZIP code to 898211.

“If they are looking for food, they can get connected to the right pantry. But we can also ask them, do you need help with your utilities, do you need help with your rent?” Garrett said.

Residents will also be able to do their own social service agency search by going to 211MetroChicago.org.

The system will have a total of 32 navigators with about half working the day shift and the other half split between two later shifts, officials said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were among the dignitaries on hand for the unveiling at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Lightfoot said seeing the community needs during the pandemic helped “sharpen our collective focus.”

“One of the things we learned very clearly during the pandemic is that food insecurity and hunger and all other social issues that come from that … is a real issue here in our city,” Lightfoot said. “What we heard resoundingly in many of those communities is: ‘hold up, we need food. We need other social supports before we can talk about any of these other issues.”’

The help line, which is being operated by United Way, will also track call data to better understand community needs, Garrett said.

“Every single call, web chat and search will be categorized, and we’ll be able to see what types of spikes in different needs we are seeing. What types of gaps do we have and what are the trends?” he said.

Next Up In News
City Council members infuriated by $1M settlement in police shooting case
Englewood residents upset Save A Lot to replace Whole Foods: ‘We deserve the best’
$100K bounty was placed on killing Chicago rapper FBG Duck, informant told Chicago police
Walking with the victims of Chicago’s gun violence
Jay Leno breaks ribs, collarbone in motorcycle accident 2 months after car fire
Fire guts ‘mom and pop’ catering firm that made meals for the elderly and also served Bulls, Blackhawks on their private planes
The Latest
A screengrab of a video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability that shows the moments before police shot and killed Sharell Brown.
City Hall
City Council members infuriated by $1M settlement in police shooting case
Alderpersons briefed on the settlement Friday were told it is “fiscally prudent” to pay the family of Sharell Brown even though the Civilian Office of Police Accountability ruled the May 2019 shooting was justified.
By Fran Spielman
 
DRBVjaXUQAAZIgc.jpeg
Chicago cop avoided being fired after arrest in drunken Milwaukee bar fight. He was later hired by a suburban police department
Robert Pet pointed a bullet magazine against a man’s chest and was quickly pummeled by a group of people, one of whom wrestled his gun away, according to a newly released report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
By Tom Schuba
 
Blues great Tail Dragger, shown in 2009 singing to a fan at Buddy Guy’s Legends. It’s among 200 photographs by Marty Perez in his new book documenting 30 years photographic the music scene in Chicago.
Entertainment and Culture
Great Chicago music moments in photos, from Led Zeppelin to Liz Phair to Nirvana
Photographer Marty Perez’s new book documents decades of rock and blues on Chicago stages.
By Mark Guarino | WBEZ
 
Pip, a lovable golden retriever gone too soon.
Columnists
For my beloved dog, eight years of companionship, a lifetime of gratitude
Mr. Pip, whose recent passing I mourn, was a golden retriever who comforted me when I was sad and showed boundless enthusiasm when he was glad
By Michael Sneed
 
A closed Save A Lot grocery, which replaced a Whole Foods grocery, located at 832 W. 63rd St. in the Englewood neighborhood.
Englewood
Englewood residents upset Save A Lot to replace Whole Foods: ‘We deserve the best’
Yellow Banana, an Ohio-based company that runs 38 Save A Lot stores, will move into the former Whole Foods building at 832 W. 63rd St.
By Mariah Rush
 