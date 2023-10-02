The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
Metro/State News

Powerball jackpot tops $1 billion

The prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game

By  Bill Ruminski
   
SHARE Powerball jackpot tops $1 billion
A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.

An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night.

AP file

DES MOINES, Iowa — An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches.

The prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the history of Powerball.

The prize has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, dating back to July 19.

That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.04 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to receive the winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Related

Top Lottery Jackpots updated 10-2-23

10 largest U.S. lottery jackpots

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.60 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

3. $1.59 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

4. $1.54 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

5. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

6. $1.34 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

7. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

8. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

Next Up In News
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding
Menashe Properties takes a chance on West Loop’s elusive revival
Man shot, wounded in West Loop
California governor to name Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to deadly chemical crash in downstate Teutopolis
The Latest
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, left, sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
NFL
Chargers’ Khalil Mack sets team sack record with 6
In comparison, the entire Bears defense has two sacks this season.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler
NBA
‘Emo’ Jimmy Butler debuts at Heat training camp
“I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me,” Butler said. “This is how I’m feeling as of late.”
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Chase Claypool catches passes in warmups.
Bears
Bears keeping WR Chase Claypool out of building, likely signaling end of his time
The Bears appear to be done with him, making a trade or release seem imminent.
By Jason Lieser
 
Corey Perry’s arrival will impact the Blackhawks’ power play strategy.
Blackhawks
Corey Perry’s net-front domination opens new options for Blackhawks’ power play
Even at age 38, Perry remains effective in the dirty areas, thanks to his ability to get his stick on every puck. Given his rebounding skill, the Hawks are emphasizing shooting early and often on power plays this season.
By Ben Pope
 
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden announces the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 22.
Letters to the Editor
Federal gun violence prevention office will cost a lot, produce little
Goals should be accompanied by concrete ideas — not vague intended actions.
By Letters to the Editor
 