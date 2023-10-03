The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Metro/State News

Chemical exposure killed 5 in central Illinois crash, preliminary autopsies find

Preliminary autopsies show that five people who were killed in a central Illinois crash involving a semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia died from exposure to the caustic chemical.

By  John O’Connor | AP
   
Emergency responders set up a staging area near Teutopolis High School on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Teutopolis, Ill.

AP file

SPRINGFIELD — Five people died from exposure to a chemical that spilled after a semitruck overturned in central Illinois, according to autopsies conducted Monday.

Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes said official results from the autopsies won’t be available for several weeks. The victims of the multi-vehicle crash in Teutopolis were Teutopolis resident Kenneth Bryan, 34, and his children, Walker Bryan, 10 and Rosie Bryan, 7; Danny J. Smith, 67 of New Haven, Missouri; and Vasile Cricovan, 31, of Twinsburg, Ohio, were killed.

The tanker traveling on U.S. 40 Friday night veered to the right to avoid a collision when another vehicle tried to pass it. The truck jackknifed, toppled and hit the trailer hitch of a vehicle parked just off the road, leaving it with a 6-inch hole in the chemical container, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash spilled more than half of the tanker’s 7,500-gallon load of anhydrous ammonia — a chemical that can burn or corrode organic tissue. Farmers use it to add nitrogen to the soil, and it acts as a refrigerant in the cooling systems of large buildings such as warehouses and factories.

Tom Chapman, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, said Sunday that the remainder of the cargo had been removed and taken to a secure location as part of the board’s investigation.

The toxic plume released forced the temporary evacuation of about 500 Teutopolis residents within a 1-mile of the crash site.

Gina Willenborg, 36, and her husband, Jeff, were returning from an out-of-town wedding when a relative called about the evacuation. Willenborg said they were eager to get home, where a babysitter was watching their three children, ages 7, 5 and 2.

Their car was deep in the highway blockade in Effingham, 4 miles west of Teutopolis, where police were turning away most drivers. Jeff Willenborg rushed to the front and told authorities they had to get by to retrieve their children.

“We got that call that there are people passing out. You don’t know what’s true, what’s not, but we could start to smell something,” Gina Willenborg said. “We start freaking out and so I called the sitter and said, ‘Just go ahead, wake the kids up and just get out.’”

They were able to meet the babysitter at the children’s day care back in Effingham.

“Everyone’s hearts are just broken,” Gina Willenborg said. People’s lives “have been taken and other people are going to be having long, lingering effects,” she said.

Rhodes reported that five people, ranging in ages 18 to 61, were airlifted to hospitals.

Officials at GoFundMe said campaigns to defray expenses have been established for the Bryan family and Cricovan.

Ping’s Tavern, on the edge of the evacuation zone, on Sunday raised $7,000 for the Bryan family, according to a Facebook post.

According to the American Chemical Society, anhydrous ammonia is carried around the United States by pipeline, trucks and trains.

In addition to having a commercial driver’s license, the person behind the wheel of a toxic-substance tanker must study further and successfully complete a test for a hazardous material endorsement, said Don Schaefer, CEO of the Mid-West Truckers Association. But unless posted otherwise, there are no restrictions on transporting anhydrous ammonia on a public road, Schaefer said.

