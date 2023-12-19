Man to be released from prison 12 years after murder conviction based on legally blind witness: ‘The best Christmas gift ever’

The last time Darien Harris walked free, he had just graduated high school. On Tuesday, he’ll leave prison at 30 years old as a free man.

Harris was convicted for murder in a fatal shooting at a Woodlawn BP gas station in 2011. A Cook County judge Tuesday vacated his 76-year sentence that was largely based on the testimony of a man who was legally blind.

“This is the best Christmas gift ever,” said Harris’ mom Nakesha Harris Tuesday morning during a media briefing after the hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. “When he gets out, I’ll know it’s real then. When I get to touch him and hold him, I’ll know it’s real.”

Earlier this month a judge overturned Harris’ conviction but he remained incarcerated because prosecutors planned to try him again. Prosecutors Tuesday decided not to move forward with the case and dropped all charges against Harris.

The prosecutors’ case was based on the testimony of Dexter Saffold, who was legally blind and whose vision problems were documented in court records for years before the shooting.

Police originally identified two other witnesses, one of which identified Harris as the shooter and later recanted his statement in court, saying police pressured him to identify Harris. The gas station attendant said he saw the shooting take place and recognized the shooter, and it wasn’t Harris.

No physical evidence connected Harris to the shooting that left Rondell Moore dead and Quincy Woulard hurt.

Supporters of Harris praised State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for taking up Harris’ case and pushing for the exoneration of other wrongfully convicted people. Jimmy Soto, who spent 42 years in prison and was exonerated last week, spoke at a press conference.

“She did the right thing and we are so grateful for that, but we hope moving forward it won’t take so long,” said Harris’ attorney, Lauren Myerscough-Mueller. “He’s been wrongly incarcerated, missing family, missing holidays, missing his life.”

Soto and Harris both have plans to go to law school to help for other people who are wrongfully incarcerated, Myerscough-Mueller said.

“I want to pay it forward to help Darien and others,” Soto said. “I know that there are so many more in the system that are wrongfully convicted.”

For years, Harris’ family and attorneys have been calling attention to his case, citing insufficient evidence.

Following his exoneration Tuesday, Nakesha Harris hugged Soto and supporters cheered, eager for Harris’ release.

“It’s like I’m dreaming, it doesn’t feel real,” Nakesha Harris said.

