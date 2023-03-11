The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Metro/State News Chicago

Firefighter whose family died in blaze at home donates organs so others may live

The blaze that broke out Tuesday at firefighter Walter Stewart’s Montclare home while he was on duty has now claimed the lives of his wife and three children.

By  Allison Novelo and Michael Sneed
   
SHARE Firefighter whose family died in blaze at home donates organs so others may live
A board-up crew works Wednesday on the home of a Chicago firefighter in 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue less than 24 hours after a fire broke out at the Montclare neighborhood house on the Northwest Side.

A board-up crew works Wednesday on the home of a Chicago firefighter in 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue less than 24 hours after a fire broke out at the Montclare neighborhood house on the Northwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The lives of two more children have been claimed in a blaze at a Chicago firefighter’s Northwest Side home that also took the lives of his wife and eldest son.

Firefighter Walter Stewart’s 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, 9, both died Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The firefighter’s wife, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead Thursday night, and his 7-year-old son Ezra Stewart died Wednesday, officials said.

A fire department source said Stewart had agreed to donate organs from all four family members so that others who need transplants could live.

The fire department first notified fellow members to see if anyone was in need of a donation, the source said.

Stewart, a firefighter-EMT with the department for nearly three years, was working about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Truck 55 in Old Norwood Park when he learned a fire had broken out at his Montclare home in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, according to fire officials and a spokesman for Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2.

Stewart was rushed home by a battalion chief and attempted to resuscitate his wife using CPR.

Fire officials said the blaze started in the kitchen of the family’s home.

Emory and Autumn were initially listed in critical condition, but succumbed to injuries related to smoke inhalation, the medical examiner’s office said.

The firefighters union is collecting donations for Stewart’s family at: classy.org/give/473700.

Next Up In News
Mourners remember Mr. Beef founder Joe Zucchero, inspiration for ‘The Bear’ — and ‘part of the community’
Photos: Chicago goes green for St. Patrick’s Day
Woman fatally stabbed on Loop CTA platform
2 men shot in Loop as crowds gather for St. Patrick’s Day river-dyeing
Armed robbers strike twice in West Loop
CPD officer suffers minor injury in Lincoln Park struggle
The Latest
Hayden Wesneski
Cubs
Hayden Wesneski making his case for fifth-starter job
Righty throws four perfect innings Saturday vs. Dodgers
By Matthew Corradino
 
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Cubs
Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong likes to live in sim
Minor-league outfielder is improving his at-bats with help from virtual-reality technology-hoyer
By Mark Gonzales
 
Penn State v Indiana
College Sports
Big, bad Purdue to take on pesky Penn State for Big Ten championship on Sunday at UC
March isn’t for complainers. It’s for winners. And the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions have earned the heck out of their shot at the title.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Simeon’s Wes Rubin (10) shoots against Metamora.
High School Basketball
Robert Smith loses his final game as Metamora beats Simeon for 3A title
Metamora ruined Robert Smith’s storybook ending, beating Simeon in overtime in the Class 3A state championship game.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Joe Kelly pitches against the Padres at Peoria Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (Getty Images)
Joe Kelly says many White Sox ‘100 percent ready’ already
“It shows we came here with a purpose, an intensity,” Kelly said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 