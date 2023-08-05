The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 5, 2023
COPA investigating police shooting in South Shore

The man was shot Saturday night in the 7200 block of South Exchange Avenue. No other details have been released.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Oversight officials are investigating after a man was shot by Chicago police Saturday night in South Shore.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street, according to the police department, which has released no other details.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment in fair condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No officers were injured, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-3609.

