The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Metro/State Black History News

Descendants of family who settled Roseland gather for 175th anniversary of their arrival in the U.S.

The Eenigenburgs, descended from Gerit Eenigenburg and Jennetje Ton, who landed in the U.S. in 1849. They were among the first people to settle Roseland. One branch of the family was active in the Underground Railroad.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Descendants of family who settled Roseland gather for 175th anniversary of their arrival in the U.S.
DSC_0663.JPGA set of poster boards detail the lineage of the Eenigenburg family and its different branches at the family's 66th annual reunion celebrating 175 years since their ancestors came to America from the Netherlands, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Color-coded charts detail the lines of the Eenigenburg family, who arrived in the United States in 1849 from the Netherlands.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

More than 170 people gathered in Paarlberg Park in South Holland on Saturday afternoon to celebrate family — more specifically, the 175th anniversary of their family’s arrival in America.

The Eenigenburgs, descended from Gerit Eenigenburg and Jennetje Ton, were some of the first people to settle in what is now the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago. The couple came from Eenigenburg, in the Netherlands, with their three children in 1849, though two of them — along with dozens on the ship — died of cholera during the voyage.

They then went to meet up with other Dutch families in what’s now South Holland, but moved to Roseland, which had been inhabited by Native Americans before many were pressured or forced out in 1833 after signing a series of treaties with the U.S.

Descendants of their son George have made an annual tradition of reuniting their side of the family for the last 66 years. They join up with the other branches of the family on the bigger anniversaries, as they did for the 150th, when more than 500 relatives gathered together to celebrate their shared lineage, according to Jill Eeningenburg, one of the five people on the family committee organizing the events.

Related

Jill, the couple’s great-great-granddaughter, said there are no longer any Eenigenburgs living in the village in the Netherlands that still bears their name, though the family helped to establish a museum there in 2006. She helped put together an exhibit detailing their 1849 voyage to America, as well as the family’s history since.

“You don’t know what you’re missing,” she said. “Tracing your genealogy is very rewarding.”

DSC_0686.JPGSiblings Jill and Bob Eeningenburg speak at their family's 66th annual reunion celebrating 175 years since their ancestors came to America from the Netherlands, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Siblings Jill and Bob Eeningenburg speak at their family’s 66th annual reunion in South Holland.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Rachel Van Wieren, the great-great-great-granddaughter of Jennetje Ton and Gerit Eenigenburg, was attending her first reunion. The last time her side of the family held a reunion was 1994, when she was a child, and her family didn’t attend.

She said she was most interested in learning about the history of her family — including the Eenigenburg family’s participation in the Underground Railroad.

“I’m really curious to learn about my family history, the area and, of course, back in the Netherlands,” Van Wieren said. “Most people don’t get to find out their family history like this.”

Larry McClellan, a historian with the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project, spoke at the reunion and shed light on the story of the family’s ties to the Underground Railroad, a system of cooperation among active antislavery people in the U.S. before 1863 by which people escaping enslavement were secretly helped to reach the North or Canada.

The Ton family’s farm — which now has a plaque telling its history, courtesy of the National Park Service and McClellan’s group — was a stop. Jan Ton was a founding trustee of the First Reformed Church of South Holland in 1855.

“Some of their direct ancestors were involved in this whole process, so we’re here to tell the story,” McClellan said.

DSC_0714.JPGLarry McClellan, a historian with the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project, speaks at the Eenigenburg family reunion, telling the story of the family’s connection to the underground railroad, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Larry McClellan, a historian with the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project, shares details of the Eenigenburg family’s connection to the Underground Railroad, which helped enslaved people seek freedom in the North and Canada.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Hollie Eeningburg, who married into the family, said she and her husband brought their kids and in-laws to try to connect with the rest of the family.

She lives in Schererville, Indiana, and they have stayed connected to some extent. Many Schererville businesses carry the family name because they were started by or remain owned by relatives.

They attended the 150th anniversary reunion, but hadn’t read up on the family story since then. But they have a book that details their lineage — and were surprised to find how few generations separated today’s generation from the couple who came to the United States in 1849.

“We didn’t know how close we were,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing to be able to gather with people who are your legacy. … I just think knowing where you come from is very important.”

Francis Eenigenburg, 93, came to the event with his son Kevin, but was also there to see a handful of his 54 great-grandchildren, along with other relatives. He was born in the 1930s and is at the nexus of the founding generation, the current generation and the family’s future.

“I’m standing in the middle of six generations … and the generations beyond I can see [now],” he said. “The greatest blessing in your life is your family.”

DSC_0781.jpgFrancis Eenigenburg stands in front of a set of poster boards detail the lineage of the Eenigenburg family and its different branches at the family's 66th annual reunion celebrating 175 years since their ancestors came to America from the Netherlands, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Francis Eenigenburg stands in front of charts detailing his family’s history in the United States. For 66 years, some members of the far-flung clan have come together to share stories.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked Loop roadway are arrested
JoJo Siwa brings good 'Karma' to joyous crowd at 23rd Chicago Pride Fest
Man shot to death in Little Village
Buckingham Fountain closed after vandals dye water red, pro-Palestinian graffiti found
Man fatally shot in Douglas
Chicago police release videos of 2 people of interest in fatal West Side shooting of retired officer
The Latest
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot to death in Little Village
The man, 49, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 4300 block of West 25th Street around 3:26 p.m. police received an alert from gunshot detection technology.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The pool water at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park was dyed red in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza.
News
Buckingham Fountain closed after vandals dye water red, pro-Palestinian graffiti found
Colin Hinkle, a professional drone pilot, noticed the red dye mixing with the green water of the fountain early Saturday morning and saw spray paint on the ground that read, “Gaza is bleeding” and “Stop the genocide.” 'That’s when I realized it was a protest,’ Hinkle said.
By Kayleigh Padar  and Dorothy Hernandez
 
White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is restrained from going after Brewers catcher William Contreras on June 2 in Milwaukee.
White Sox
White Sox ’24 — hours of misery, as season of suffering drags on
It’s not just the losing. It’s the way they’re losing. Missing the cutoff man, committing balks, blowing 5-1 leads on consecutive nights against the Cubs.
By Richard Roeper
 
Summer Guide
5 independently-owned Latino coffee shops serving up quality coffee, bites and hospitality
Some business owners are helping to fill the gaps in communities that don’t have a chain coffee shop offering specialty drinks and food.
By Ambar Colón
 
A close up of a Chicago police badge logo on a police vehicle.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Douglas
Police found the man, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 2900 block of South State Street around 10:40 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 