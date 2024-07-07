The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Metro/State News Crime

Woman dead, man in custody in Naperville stabbing

Authorities said Naperville police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive about 9:37 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a person not breathing.

By  Daily Herald
   
SHARE Woman dead, man in custody in Naperville stabbing
Screenshot 2024-07-07 at 6.13.42 PM.png

The 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive in Naperville.

Google Maps

Naperville police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman Saturday morning in a home on the city’s southwest side.

A man was arrested in connection with the death, but no charges had been filed as of Sunday. The names of all involved are being withheld pending further investigation, police said.

Authorities said Naperville police were dispatched to the home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive about 9:37 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a person not breathing.

They arrived and found several people inside the home, including a woman with several apparent stab wounds, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Responding officers and investigators performed a preliminary investigation and placed an adult male under arrest, police said.

Read more at dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
NASCAR's Chicago race weekend is all wet again — but let's not give up on it yet
Shane van Gisbergen out of Grant Park 165
Man dead, 4 teens and children among 8 others injured in crash involving stolen car in Zion
17 killed, 82 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
4 wounded in Douglas shootout
Driver found shot to death in Englewood
The Latest
Chicago White Sox v Miami Marlins
White Sox
Jake Burger, Marlins walk off White Sox
White Sox blow 4-1 lead, fall to 40 games below .500
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs starter Shota Imanaga named National League All-Star
Signed in the offseason to a four-year, $53 million contract after a successful career in Japan with Yokohama, Imanaga has been a highlight of an otherwise-underwhelming year for the Cubs.
By Brian Sandalow
 
White Sox Blue Jays Baseball
White Sox
White Sox' Garrett Crochet named to AL All-Star team
Crochet named to team in first season as starting pitcher.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bears guard Teven Jenkins blocks against the Vikings.
Bears
Bears lay it on the (offensive) line for 2024
As a unit last season, the Bears’ offensive line was a mixed bag. The Bears were second in the NFL in rushing, but 26th in sacks allowed per pass play. Wtih Darnell Wright and Teven Jenkins, the line has the potential for a giant leap, but a lot has to come together for that to happen.
By Mark Potash
 
Lauren Alaina performs Sunday, the second day of NASCAR at Grant Park.
Music
Lauren Alaina's NASCAR set smoothly changes lanes, from country to rock to pop
Newlywed singer wins over racing crowd with new singles, powerhouse vocals.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 