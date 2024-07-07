Woman dead, man in custody in Naperville stabbing

Naperville police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman Saturday morning in a home on the city’s southwest side.

A man was arrested in connection with the death, but no charges had been filed as of Sunday. The names of all involved are being withheld pending further investigation, police said.

Authorities said Naperville police were dispatched to the home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive about 9:37 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a person not breathing.

They arrived and found several people inside the home, including a woman with several apparent stab wounds, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Responding officers and investigators performed a preliminary investigation and placed an adult male under arrest, police said.

Read more at dailyherald.com.