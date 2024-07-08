The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 8, 2024
Metro/State News Crime

Shooting involving off-duty officer in Elgin under investigation

The officer hasn’t been identified but is not an Elgin police officer, the Kane County state’s attorney said. And there is no word of injuries.

By  Daily Herald
   
SHARE Shooting involving off-duty officer in Elgin under investigation
Screenshot 2024-07-08 at 9.06.25 PM.png

Walnut Avenue and National Street in Elgin.

Google Maps

Authorities in Kane County are investigating a shooting in Elgin involving an off-duty officer.

The officer hasn’t been identified but is not an Elgin police officer, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser. Authorities said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

There is no word on any injuries.

Read more at dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Chicago Bird Alliance announces naming contest for piping plover chicks
Family mourns 8-year-old boy slain in Greater Grand Crossing mass shooting: 'He was just trying to grow'
1 dead, 5 hurt in DUI crash in Cicero
Two pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at NASCAR race
Mayor hardens stance on gun violence after more than 100 people shot in Chicago during holiday weekend
Mayor Johnson caught in the middle of CPS-City Hall pension disagreement
The Latest
Bulls Pacers Basketball
Bulls
Bulls make three-team deal official, acquiring guard Chris Duarte
DeMar DeRozan is officially a Sacramento King, as the Bulls announced the three-team trade Monday evening. Not only did the Bulls get Duarte in return, but also acquired two second-round picks and cash considerations.
By Joe Cowley
 
A man was killed in a shooting July 8, 2020, in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue.
Crime
1 dead, 5 hurt in DUI crash in Cicero
Police say Raul Pedroza, 31, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his car and veered into oncoming traffic — hitting a Mazda head-on early Friday. One person was killed and five people hurt.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox recall Jordan Leasure from Charlotte
Rookie who made Opening Day roster needed breather, Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
WCG 2.jpg
Israel-Hamas War
Two pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at NASCAR race
Two people who police say chained themselves to a fence around the race course on Sunday were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago White Sox v Miami Marlins
White Sox
Closer role not working out for White Sox' Michael Kopech
“I need to mix my pitches and not just rely on the fastball so much,” Kopech said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 