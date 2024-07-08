Shooting involving off-duty officer in Elgin under investigation
The officer hasn’t been identified but is not an Elgin police officer, the Kane County state’s attorney said. And there is no word of injuries.
Authorities in Kane County are investigating a shooting in Elgin involving an off-duty officer.
The officer hasn’t been identified but is not an Elgin police officer, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser. Authorities said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street.
The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.
There is no word on any injuries.
Read more at dailyherald.com.
