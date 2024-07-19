The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024

Michael Balsamo

President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024. Democrats at the highest levels are making a critical push for Biden to reconsider his election bid.
DNC 2024
Biden's campaign chair says he's staying in the race; Casten, Garcia ask president to drop out
Six more Democratic members of Congress called on Biden to drop out, making the total now 28.
By Zeke Miller Lisa Mascaro , and 2 more
 