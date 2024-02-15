The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
MLB Obituaries

Don Gullett, a World Series champion pitcher with the Reds and Yankees, dies at 73

Gullett went 109-50 with a 3.11 ERA in nine seasons with the Reds and Yankees. The left-hander had 44 complete games, 14 shutouts and 11 saves in 266 career games.

By  Associated Press
   
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Don Gullett in 1974

Reds pitcher Don Gullett poses for a photo in March 1974 in Tampa, Florida. Gullett, who played for four consecutive World Series champions in the 1970s, died Feb. 14, 2024. He was 73.

Phil Sandlin/AP

Don Gullett, a standout major league pitcher who played for four consecutive World Series champions in the 1970s, died on Wednesday. He was 73.

The Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Baseball Hall of Fame all paid tribute to Gullett in social media posts. There was no information provided on his death, but the Cincinnati Enquirer reported he had recent health issues.

He was inducted into the Reds' Hall of Fame in 2002.

"Don Gullett, the best athlete and competitor I ever saw or played with! He will be missed," former Reds catcher Johnny Bench posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gullett, a native of Lynn, Kentucky, was selected by Cincinnati in the first round of the 1969 amateur draft. He was 19 when he made his major league debut in April 1970 — with Bench behind the plate.

Gullett helped Cincinnati win the World Series in 1975 and '76, going 26-7 for the Big Red Machine with a 2.68 ERA and 12 complete games in 45 appearances combined over those two seasons.

He then signed with New York in free agency, and the Yankees won it all in '77 and '78. He went 18-6 with a 3.59 ERA in 30 starts during his two years with New York.

Gullett retired after the 1978 season. He went on to coach in the Reds organization.

"Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and minor league instructor," Reds owner Bob Castellini said in a team post on X. "An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten."

