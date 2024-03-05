Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito could be out for 2024 season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Projected starter Lucas Giolito likely won’t be ready for the Boston Red Sox’ Opening Day and reportedly could miss the entire 2024 season.

The former White Sox star who signed a two-year, $38.5 million deal with Boston in the offseason, reported elbow pain after his last outing and will undergo additional exams, the team said Tuesday.

"We're obviously concerned,” manager Alex Cora said. “Not a good day for us."

ESPN quoted sources saying that initial imaging showed damage in Giolito’s right elbow. The report said Giolito, 29, has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and flexor strain that could require surgery, according to sources.

He was one of just three free-agent signings by the Red Sox over the winter, alongside reliever Liam Hendriks — who is expected to miss most, if not all, of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery — and right-hander Cooper Criswell. While Red Sox chairman Tom Werner had suggested at the outset of the winter that the team would take a "full throttle" approach to free agency, Giolito's two-year, $38.5 million contract represented more than three-quarters of their $49.5 million outlay, which ranks 13th in Major League Baseball.

Giolito made two starts in spring training, pitching two scoreless innings in his first outing before allowing four runs and three walks in 2 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

It was after that start that Giolito reported the elbow discomfort.

Giolito was the first overall pick by Washington in the 2012 amateur draft, agreed to a $2,925,000 signing bonus and made his professional debut that Aug. 14 in the Gulf Coast League. That was his only appearance before Tommy John surgery on Aug. 31, 2012.

He is coming off a 2023 season where he gave up a league-high 41 home runs and had a 4.88 ERA pitching for the White Sox, Angels and Guardians. He was an All-Star in 2019 and between 2019-21, Giolito had a combined 3.47 ERA and averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. The Red Sox were hopeful of getting that version of Giolito when he signed this winter.

Last month, Giolito told the Sun-Times that mechanically, he had returned to doing things he was doing as he ramped up to his big-league peak. He said he was throwing harder than he did this time the last couple of years and said he was a fan of Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey and the structure of the team’s pitching programs.

“It’s been a very refreshing change,” he said last month.