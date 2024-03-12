The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
MLB Sports

Darryl Strawberry recovering after heart attack, Mets say

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Tuesday that Strawberry was stricken Monday, a day before the eight-time All-Star’s 62nd birthday.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Darryl Strawberry recovering after heart attack, Mets say
The Mets said former pitcher Darryl Strawberry is recovering after suffering a heart attack.

The Mets said former pitcher Darryl Strawberry is recovering after suffering a heart attack.

Seth Wenig/AP

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Tuesday that Strawberry was stricken Monday, a day before the eight-time All-Star's 62nd birthday.

Strawberry posted a photo of himself at the hospital on Instagram and wrote: "I am so happy and honored to report that all is well."

"So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!!" Strawberry added.

Strawberry, who lives in O'Fallon, Missouri, is resting comfortably, Horwitz said.

The Mets will retire Strawberry's No. 18 on June 1, after retiring Dwight Gooden's No. 16 on April 14. The pair led the team to the 1986 World Series title.

"We are looking forward to Straw's speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1," Mets owner Steven Cohen and wife Alex said in a statement.

Strawberry was a seven-time All-Star during his time with the Mets from 1983-90, winning NL Rookie of the Year in 1983.

He hit .259 with 335 homers, 1,000 RBIs and 221 stolen bases in 17 seasons that also included time with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1991-93), San Francisco Giants (1994) and New York Yankees (1995-99). He was a part of three World Series championship teams with the Yankees.

Strawberry's career was derailed by drug and alcohol issues, and also by colon cancer treatment that caused him to miss the 1998 World Series.

Next Up In MLB
Michael Kopech struggles in third Cactus League start
White Sox prospect Noah Schultz hopes to remain healthy as young core starts to take form
Red Sox’ Lucas Giolito will have right elbow surgery, potentially ending his season
Cubs embracing next pitching trend: splitters
White Sox righty Chris Flexen struggles with command early but throws three scoreless innings
Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya ‘ready to take that next step’
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_496.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Since his dad made a threat with a power saw, man has avoided him
Now the older man is reaching out to his son’s wife and teenage daughter.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
United Airlines Baggage Fees
The Watchdogs
Illinois ‘junk’ fee legislation calling for price transparency, from airline or concert tickets to rent
Legislation is being proposed in Springfield that would require the total price of goods and services, especially extra fees, to be disclosed before customers try to pay.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Classic Corned Beef Brisket With Cabbage and Potatoes
Recipes
Menu planner: Classic corned beef with cabbage and potatoes is a full and satisfying meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication and Susan Nicholson
 
Politics
Taxation without participation? Low turnout lets slim minority decide ballot questions hitting voters’ wallets
A study found less than 30% of registered Cook County voters determined the fate of 75 property tax-related referendums between 2020 and 2023.
By David Struett
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 