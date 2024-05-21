The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Babe Ruth's 'Called Shot' jersey vs. Cubs is up for auction

Ruth never clarified if he really called his shot, or was actually taunting the Cubs dugout.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Babe Ruth jersey auction

Babe Ruth’s Called Shot jersey from the 1932 World Series against the Cubs is up for auction.

Heritage Auctions/HA.com

Sports memorabilia collectors can call their shot.

Heritage Auctions is offering Babe Ruth’s “Called Shot” jersey from the 1932 Yankees-Cubs World Series at Wrigley Field.

“Ruth’s World Series jersey is the most significant piece of American sports memorabilia to be offered at auction in decades,” Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage, said in a release.

During the fifth inning of Game 3 on Oct. 1, 1932, with the score tied 4-4, Ruth came to bat in front of 49,986 fans and gestured toward … something. The stories vary. The popular version is Ruth was pointing to the outfield, signaling his intention to homer in the at-bat. But the Cubs dugout had been taunting Ruth and he could have been pointing at the opposition.

Whatever the motivation, Ruth did homer off Cubs pitcher Charlie Root to give New York a 5-4 lead. The Yankees won the game 7-5 and went on to sweep the Cubs.

Ruth never clarified what his intention was.

