Thursday, July 25, 2024
Dylan Cease gets second no-hitter in Padres history in 3-0 win over Nationals

Cease (10-8) struck out nine and walked three in his third complete game in 145 starts. He threw a career-high 114 pitches.

By  AP
   
Dylan Cease

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease threw a no-hitter against the Natonals on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Washington.

John McDonnell/AP

WASHINGTON — Dylan Cease pitched the second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday that completed a three-game sweep.

After falling one out short of a no-hitter two years ago when he gave up a single to current teammate Luis Arráez, Cease accomplished the feat when he retired CJ Abrams on a game-ending flyout to right.

Joe Musgrove pitched the Padres’ first no-hitter against Texas on April 9, 2021.

