Dylan Cease gets second no-hitter in Padres history in 3-0 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — Dylan Cease pitched the second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday that completed a three-game sweep.
After falling one out short of a no-hitter two years ago when he gave up a single to current teammate Luis Arráez, Cease accomplished the feat when he retired CJ Abrams on a game-ending flyout to right.
Cease (10-8) struck out nine and walked three in his third complete game in 145 starts. He threw a career-high 114 pitches.
Joe Musgrove pitched the Padres’ first no-hitter against Texas on April 9, 2021.
"I've thrown 113 pitches this year. Thankfully they let me talk him into it, and here we are."
After lobbying to stay in the game after the 7th inning, Dylan Cease needed one more pitch (114) than his season-high to finish the no-hitter.