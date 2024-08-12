The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Brawling fans carry Cubs-White Sox rivalry to stands

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Cubs and White Sox fans brawl at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday Aug. 10, 2024.

Cubs and White Sox fans brawl at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday Aug. 10, 2024.

@ChicagoCritter on X

Some traditions Chicago sports can live without.

Once again, White Sox and Cubs fans got into a brawl when the teams played Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

According to a video shared by TMZ, two women in Sox jerseys got into an altercation in the outfield concourse. The fight grew as more people got involved. Security eventually arrived to calm things down.

Chicago Police told TMZ no arrests were made.

Considering how bad both teams are this season, some on social media tried to figure out where all this passion was coming from.

