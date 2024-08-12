Brawling fans carry Cubs-White Sox rivalry to stands

Some traditions Chicago sports can live without.

Once again, White Sox and Cubs fans got into a brawl when the teams played Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

According to a video shared by TMZ, two women in Sox jerseys got into an altercation in the outfield concourse. The fight grew as more people got involved. Security eventually arrived to calm things down.

Chicago Police told TMZ no arrests were made.

Last night at the Cubs vs. White Sox game.#Chicago pic.twitter.com/szOjNMwYEN — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) August 11, 2024

Considering how bad both teams are this season, some on social media tried to figure out where all this passion was coming from.

imagine getting this worked up about two teams with 87 wins combined? — Dante (@DanteTheDon) August 11, 2024

It ain’t a crosstown series without drunk fans throwing hands 🤷‍♂️ — scott 🧦 (@FleecedByGetz) August 11, 2024