The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Money News Chicago

13,000 Illinoisans to divvy up $15 million in finance scam settlement

A U.S. lawsuit against financial firm Think Finance alleged the firm deceived borrowers into repaying loans they did not owe. The CFPB’s victims relief fund will disburse $384 million to 191,000 customers across 17 states.

By  Kade Heather, GA Reporter
   
SHARE 13,000 Illinoisans to divvy up $15 million in finance scam settlement
money.jpeg

About $15 million will be distributed to 13,413 Illinois residents who fell victim to an online lending scam by Think Finance, which deceived borrowers into repaying loans they did not owe.

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Compensation checks were mailed Tuesday to thousands of Illinois residents who fell victim to an online lending scam that deceived borrowers into repaying loans they did not owe.

About $15 million will be distributed to 13,413 Illinois residents, averaging about $1,100 per check, from the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency said.

The CFPB’s total payout is $384 million to 191,000 customers across 17 states.

The disbursement stems from a lawsuit settled with the Texas-based company Think Finance. The CFPB filed the lawsuit in 2017, claiming the company collected on loans that were legally void under state laws capping interest rates. The company also issued and collected debt without the required licensing in some states, including Illinois.

Related

Under Illinois law, consumer-installment loans made after 2012 are voided when they are less than $40,000, when loans of up to $1,500 carry a 99% interest rate, or when they are issued without a license, according to the lawsuit.

“Think Finance pursued consumers for payments even though the loans in question were void in whole or in part under state law and payments could not be collected,” the CFPB said in a statement.

Think Finance, an online provider of loan servicing, software technology, analytics and marketing services, made electronic withdrawals from customers’ bank accounts or called or sent letters to consumers demanding payment for debts they legally did not owe, the CFPB said.

The funds to be repaid will come from the CFPB’s Civil Penalty Fund, also known as the victims relief fund, which the agency uses to pay back consumers who were victimized in scams and fraud.

“Too often, victims of financial crimes are left without recourse even when the companies that harm them are stopped by law enforcement,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “The victims relief fund allows the CFPB to help consumers even when bad actors have squandered their ill-gotten profits.”

Think Finance filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017, a few weeks before the CFPB filed its lawsuit. The company was dissolved in 2019 and reorganized under the name TF Holdings.

Under a court order, TF Holdings also was prohibited from providing crediting services to borrowers residing in any of the 17 states involved in the lawsuit.

Illinois residents with questions about the payment distributions should contact the CFPB at info@cfpb-thinkfinance.org or (888) 557-1865.

Consumers can submit unrelated financial complaints to the CFPB at consumerfinance.gov/complaint or (855) 411-2372.

Next Up In Business
Kraft Heinz exploring sale of hot dog brand Oscar Mayer
In trial over cancer claims, pharma executive questioned about proper storage, handling of Zantac
MSI to rebrand as Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry — after big donor who fled city
Ten federal agencies receive 'A+' in annual scorecard measuring small business contracting goals
Zantac pharma exec calls heartburn drug safe and effective during testimony against cancer claims
Trump audited for double-dipping tax breaks on Chicago’s Trump Tower
The Latest
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Man shot, killed in South Shore
Michael Flagg, 39, was on the street in the 6800 block of South Dante Avenue about 6:10 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Red Lobster Abruptly Closes Many Locations
Taste
Red Lobster closes dozens of locations across the US just months after 'endless shrimp' losses
As lease and labor costs have piled up in recent years, the chain is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.
By Wyatte Grantham-Philips | AP
 
Georgia Tech Duke Basketball
Bulls
Options for the Bulls with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft Combine takes place this week at Wintrust Arena.
By Kyle Williams, Sports Reporter
 
DEPAUL-051524-06.JPG
News
DePaul University cancels FEST 2024, cites campus 'environment'
The cancellation of the end-of-school-year music festival comes days after the university said it has reached a stalemate in negotiations with organizers of a pro-Palestinian encampment.
By Isabel Funk, Intern
 
La Voz Chicago
La auténtica receta de mole de una bisabuela es la especialidad de restaurante de Lake View
En Cesar’s Killer Margaritas de Lake View, los hermanos Sandra “Sandy” Sánchez, Israel Sánchez y Lourdes “Lulu” Durán sirven una receta de mole poblano que lleva tres generaciones.
By Ambar Colón, Assistant Editor, La Voz Chicago
 