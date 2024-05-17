The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 17, 2024
Money News Loop

Grindr plans a move to Loop office tower, setting up global engineering hub

The LGBTQ+ dating app will expand its Chicago presence and hire more software engineers.

By  Amy Yee
   
SHARE Grindr plans a move to Loop office tower, setting up global engineering hub
The building 230 W. Monroe St. as a pedestrian walks by.

Outside Grindr’s new office space at 230 W. Monroe St.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Grindr, the LGBTQ+ dating app, will open its largest global engineering hub in the Loop and plans to hire more software engineers and developers.

The office at 230 W. Monroe St. spans 8,000 square feet and will be finished in August. It will initially house more than 50 employees and will expand as the team grows. It currently has about 30 workers at WeWork’s West Loop co-working space.

Real estate firm Menashe Properties bought the 29-story office building last fall for $45 million, in a bet on the revival of downtown Chicago as office vacancies still remain high. CEO Jordan Menashe told the Sun-Times in October that he aspires to be a “first mover” for tenants looking to expand or relocate to the neighborhood.

Grindr, headquartered in Los Angeles, said Thursday that a majority of its engineers were already located in Chicago, with additional colleagues based out of its Bay Area office.

“Having worked a majority of my career in Chicago, I know what tremendous quality of life benefits the city and surrounding areas have to offer,” Joel Keating, senior vice president of engineering and head of Grindr’s Chicago office, said in a news release. “With the expansion to our new space I am really excited to tap into the rich talent pool right here in our own community.”

The company said it chose Chicago for its “growing technology ecosystem.” The new office will serve as the primary base for all of its engineers, as well as a key recruitment hub as the company expands.

The platform is hiring roles focused on Android, iOS, Java/Kotlin, full stack, data engineering, cloud engineering and engineering management.

It’s the largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people with more than 13.5 million monthly active users, according to the company. The self-described “Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket” is available in 190 countries and territories.

“We anticipate that Grindr’s expansion will not only bolster our city’s tech sector but also contribute to our ongoing efforts to foster a vibrant and inclusive business environment,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a news release.

Grindr’s pending move is part of a larger transformation of the area. This month, construction started on the $280 million renovation of the James R. Thompson Center that will become Google’s Chicago headquarters and home to 2,000 employees.

In April, the Chicago Loop Alliance released a report saying the average weekend foot traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2024. But the retail vacancy rate was a record-high 30%.

Next Up In Business
Summit seeks solutions for housing insecurity
Manifestantes exigen a concejal que retire su apoyo a la explotación minera de Ozinga
Sunshine Enterprises hosts 'Shark-Tank'-style competition for Chicago area entrepreneurs
Chicago Tribune journalists file discrimination suit against paper
New renderings for $1.1B mixed-use development Halsted Landing
Sister of crooked Bridgeport bank's CEO sentenced to 3 months in prison for her role in bank's collapse
The Latest
FOUNTAIN-051224_2.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 16 Sun-Times photos worth seeing this week
The Chicago Bears held their rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, the city’s Jewish community celebrated Israel Independence Day during an event at Daley Plaza, and police cleared out the Chicago area’s last remaining pro-Palestinian protest encampment at DePaul University.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Scottie Scheffler Detained
Golf
Scottie Scheffler arrested before PGA Championship, then shoots 5-under 66
Scheffler’s attorney Steve Romines described the situation as a misunderstanding and told The Associated Press, “We will litigate the case as it goes.”
By Associated Press
 
UConn guard Paige Bueckers
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Paige Bueckers could be last chapter of Sky's rebuild
The UConn guard is projected to be the top overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Joliet’s Catholic cathedral, the central church in the diocese.
La Voz Chicago
Iglesias católicas de los suburbios del oeste y sur podrían cerrar o fusionarse
La reestructuración propuesta por el obispo Ron Hicks, líder de la Diócesis de Joliet, sigue a otras medidas de reducción de iglesias y escuelas anunciadas a principios de este año en Joliet y sus alrededores.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ
Cubs
Cubs hope two days off can help outfielder Ian Happ reset after slow start
The Cubs outfielder is slashing .220/.331/.320 entering Friday’s game.
By Kyle Williams
 