Sunshine Enterprises hosts "Shark-Tank"-style competition for Chicago area entrepreneurs

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Ten Chicago area entrepreneurs will compete for funding in a “Shark Tank"-style competition on Saturday.

The sold-out event at the BMO Tower in West Loop is the 5th annual pitch competition by Sunshine Enterprises, a Chicago-based nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs living in under-resourced neighborhoods.

The 10 finalists include businesses ranging from a gluten-free snack company to an online video assignment platform for teachers. A total of $17,500 in cash and prizes will be awarded, including $10,000 for the first place winner.

But the event is “less a competition and more a community celebration,” said B.J. Stewart, executive director of Sunshine Enterprises. “It goes beyond entrepreneurship. It’s about making Chicago a better place to live for all of us.”

The competition, which starts at 2 p.m., can be watched live online at sunshineenterprises.com/2024-pitch-competition.

The finalists are alumni of Sunshine Enterprises’ Community Business Academy, a 12-week course that offers training in business planning and management for a nominal fee, though scholarships are available. More than 1,500 people have gone through the program since 2013, according to the nonprofit.

Here’s the list of the 2024 finalists and their business.



Lisa Marsh: Creator of Ms. P’s Gluten Free, Marsh’s gluten-free snacks like granola can be found at grocers like Whole Foods and Mariano’s. Marsh doesn’t use added processed sugars or genetically modified ingredients.



Creator of Ms. P’s Gluten Free, Marsh’s gluten-free snacks like granola can be found at grocers like Whole Foods and Mariano’s. Marsh doesn’t use added processed sugars or genetically modified ingredients. Lecretia Akins: Dawning Day Creations, an Afrocentric boutique that sells clothing, jewelry, accessories such as head wraps, and body care and wellness services. Akins has a store at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora as well as an online store.



Dawning Day Creations, an Afrocentric boutique that sells clothing, jewelry, accessories such as head wraps, and body care and wellness services. Akins has a store at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora as well as an online store. Clement Townsend: Founder of VideoPro Learning, an online platform that helps teachers create multimedia assignments and video projects that can be integrated into existing subjects.



Founder of VideoPro Learning, an online platform that helps teachers create multimedia assignments and video projects that can be integrated into existing subjects. Jasmine Johnson: ParentCo, maker of safety covers for electrical outlets, has a patent-pending design that can be screwed to the wall plate.



ParentCo, maker of safety covers for electrical outlets, has a patent-pending design that can be screwed to the wall plate. Barbara Adjoa: Point Blank Period Pantry provides free period products, hygiene resources and reproductive education to women in need.



Point Blank Period Pantry provides free period products, hygiene resources and reproductive education to women in need. Taylor King: Procaffeinated CoffeeHouse, a mobile cafe that offers personalized coffee catering services for weddings, corporate events and other gatherings.



Procaffeinated CoffeeHouse, a mobile cafe that offers personalized coffee catering services for weddings, corporate events and other gatherings. Dana Todd Pope: Women’s Live Artist Studio is a collective art gallery at Navy Pier featuring the work of more than 30 local and diverse women artists. It also hosts daily live art demonstrations.



Women’s Live Artist Studio is a collective art gallery at Navy Pier featuring the work of more than 30 local and diverse women artists. It also hosts daily live art demonstrations. Brian Johnson: Emma Health, a voice-activated personal health and wellness app that gathers information and coordinates between various health care apps.



Emma Health, a voice-activated personal health and wellness app that gathers information and coordinates between various health care apps. Karla Yatckoske: Uplifting Melodies Tutoring is a subscription-based online community for adults to improve their Spanish.



Uplifting Melodies Tutoring is a subscription-based online community for adults to improve their Spanish. Rabecca Gaspard: Rabecca Ann Artistry provides private makeup lessons on-location from a professional makeup artist to help clients learn how to get ready in 10 minutes or less.

Last year’s pitch competition winner was Jannice Newson, founder of the plant-based braiding hair brand Lillian Augusta Beauty. Her product is made of corn-derived materials instead of polyester blends, which makes the hair weigh less and itch less compared to synthetic hair. It also looks more like human hair and is environmentally-friendly, Newson said.

Jannice Newson, founder of plant-based hair brand Lillian Augusta Beauty. Provided

When she won, she received an immediate response Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), who served as a contest judge.

“Ald. Taylor was particularly excited because she used to wear braids but stopped because of itchiness and allergic reactions. She said, ‘Where have you been the past 10 years?’” Newson said. “She was excited that someone is addressing this issue in a sustainable manner.”

Newson, 28, started working on the patent-pending technology in 2020 while earning her master’s degree in conservation at the University of Michigan. She made prototypes at the university’s fiber studio and with support from its mechanical engineering students.

“The idea came from complaining,” said Newson, whose experienced itchy and heavy braids that would hurt her neck.

The Humboldt Park native used her $11,000 prize to fund consumer testing. The hair is available for pre-order on the company’s website and shipping starts July 1.

Lillian Augusta Beauty is also moving into a new space in Woodlawn next month, with a grand opening expected later this year. The space will host discussion about sustainability and wellness, as well as hair braiding demonstrations.