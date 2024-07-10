The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Albertsons, Kroger release list of stores to be sold in merger. See what's being sold in Illinois

The list outlines the 579 stores that will be transferred from the merging companies to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

By  James Powel | USA Today
   
The Mariano's sign at 1500 N. Clybourn Ave. The River North store is part of a group of stores that parent company Kroger plans to sell to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Kroger and Albertson’s released the list of stores they plan to sell, should a merger between the grocery giants be approved by regulators.

The list outlines the 579 stores that will be transferred from the merging companies to C&S Wholesale Grocers along with six distribution centers and one dairy plant.

Kroger has begun informing employees at affected locations that they will become employees of C&S after the close of the merger, Bloomberg reported. The companies agreed to the sale of 579 stores in April.

The merger was announced in October 2022 but the Federal Trade Commission sued to stop it in February. The merger represents approximately 20% of the U.S. grocery market, according to the USDA. It would affect one out of six grocery laborers if approved, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago — because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal,” United Food & Commercial Workers, a union that represents grocery workers, said in a statement Tuesday.

Kroger, Albertsons and C&S did not return a request for comment.

Here’s the list of stores in Illinois that will be sold.

  • Jewel-Osco — 12001 S. Pulaski Road, Alsip
  • Marianos — 802 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights
  • Marianos — 144 S. Gary Ave., Bloomingdale
  • Jewel-Osco — 87 W. 87th St., Chicago
  • Marianos — 3350 N. Western Ave., Chicago
  • Marianos — 5353 N. Elston Ave., Chicago
  • Marianos — 1800 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago
  • Marianos — 5201 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago
  • Marianos — 1500 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago
  • Marianos — 3030 N. Broadway, Chicago
  • Marianos — 3857 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago
  • Marianos — 105 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake
  • Marianos — 2999 Waukegan Road, Deerfield
  • Marianos — 10 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines
  • Marianos — 678 N. York St., Elmhurst
  • Marianos — 21001 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort
  • Marianos — 6655 Grand Ave., Gurnee
  • Jewel-Osco — 1537 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet
  • Marianos — 1350 E. Route 22, Lake Zurich
  • Marianos — 345 W. Roosevelt Ave., Lombard
  • Marianos — 1300 S. Naper Blvd., Naperville
  • Marianos — 784 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook
  • Marianos — 11000 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn
  • Marianos — 9504 142nd St., Orland Park
  • Marianos — 545 N. Hicks Road, Palatine
  • Jewel-Osco — 12803 S. Harlem Ave., Palos Heights
  • Marianos — 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., Park Ridge
  • Marianos — 950 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood
  • Marianos — 3358 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie
  • Marianos — 1720 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills
  • Marianos — 3020 Wolf Road, Westchester
  • Marianos — 4700 Gilbert Ave., Western Springs
  • Marianos — 150 W. 63rd St., Westmont
  • Marianos — 625 S. Main St., Wheaton
  • Marianos — 1822 Willow Road, Winnetka
