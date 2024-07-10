Albertsons, Kroger release list of stores to be sold in merger. See what's being sold in Illinois

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Kroger and Albertson’s released the list of stores they plan to sell, should a merger between the grocery giants be approved by regulators.

The list outlines the 579 stores that will be transferred from the merging companies to C&S Wholesale Grocers along with six distribution centers and one dairy plant.

Kroger has begun informing employees at affected locations that they will become employees of C&S after the close of the merger, Bloomberg reported. The companies agreed to the sale of 579 stores in April.

The merger was announced in October 2022 but the Federal Trade Commission sued to stop it in February. The merger represents approximately 20% of the U.S. grocery market, according to the USDA. It would affect one out of six grocery laborers if approved, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago — because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal,” United Food & Commercial Workers, a union that represents grocery workers, said in a statement Tuesday.

Kroger, Albertsons and C&S did not return a request for comment.

Here’s the list of stores in Illinois that will be sold.

