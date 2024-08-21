Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Money News Consumer Affairs

Fed minutes: Most officials favored a rate cut in September if inflation continued to cool

A lower Fed benchmark rate would lead eventually to lower rates for auto loans, mortgages and other forms of consumer borrowing and could also boost stock prices.

By  Christopher Rugaber | AP
   
Jerome Powell speaks from behind a podium with both hands raised.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

Share
We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

WASHINGTON — Most Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that they would likely cut their benchmark interest rate at their next meeting in September as long as inflation continued to cool.

The minutes of the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting, released Wednesday, said the “vast majority” of policymakers “observed that, if the data continued to come in about as expected, it would likely be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting.”

In July, the policymakers kept their benchmark rate at 5.3%, a near-quarter-century high, where it’s stood for more than a year.

Wall Street traders had already considered it a certainty that the Fed will announce its first interest rate cut in four years when it meets in mid-September, according to futures prices. A lower Fed benchmark rate would lead eventually to lower rates for auto loans, mortgages and other forms of consumer borrowing and could also boost stock prices.

The minutes of the Fed’s meetings sometimes reveal key details behind the policymakers’ thinking, especially about how their views on interest rates might be evolving. Further guidance on the Fed’s next steps is expected when Chair Jerome Powell gives a highly anticipated speech Friday morning at the annual symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

A rate cut in September, coming less than two months before the presidential election, could bring some unwelcome political heat on the Fed, which seeks to avoid becoming entangled in election-year politics. Former President Donald Trump has argued that the Fed shouldn’t cut rates so close to an election. But Powell has repeatedly underscored that the central bank would make its rate decisions based purely on economic data, without regard to the political calendar.

Several Democratic senators, led by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, had urged Powell to cut rates at the Fed’s July meeting and have argued that delaying a cut when it’s warranted by the inflation data would itself be a political act.

Related

Inflation, according to the Fed’s preferred measure, has tumbled from a peak of 7.1% in 2022 to just 2.5% now. In recent interviews with The Associated Press, two Fed officials noted that as inflation slows, inflation-adjusted interest rates — which businesses closely track — rise. That trend supports a rate cut in the near term, according to both Raphael Bostic, president of the Fed’s Atlanta branch and Austan Goolsbee, president of the Chicago branch.

“We might need to shift our policy stance sooner than I would have thought before,” Bostic said.

Most analysts think Powell will signal in his speech Friday that the Fed has become confident that inflation is headed back to its 2% target and might even give some hint about how many rate cuts could happen this year. When he held a news conference after last month’s Fed meeting, Powell had suggested that a broad range of policy moves were possible, from “zero cuts to several cuts,” by year’s end.

Two days after the Fed met late last month, the government released a jobs report for July that showed that hiring was far weaker than expected and that the unemployment rate rose for a fourth straight month, to a still-low 4.3%. The sluggish hiring data triggered a sharp two-day drop in the stock market, with traders suddenly fearing that a recession might be nearing.

But last week, the government reported that sales at retail stores and restaurants rose at a healthy pace in July, evidence that consumers were still willing to spend and help power the economy. And a separate report showed that the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a proxy for layoffs — slipped during the previous week, a sign that most businesses are still holding on to their workers.

Share
Next Up In Business
FTC's bid to ban noncompete agreements rejected by federal judge in Texas
Los arrendadores de refugios para migrantes de Chicago reciben millones del Ayuntamiento a pesar de tener problemas fiscales y deudas con el IRS
Chicago's small businesses stay on theme at DNC fair with Kamala Harris-inspired nails and clothing
How West Side businesses along Madison are feeling in the DNC's shadow
National Realtors group names Nykia Wright as permanent top leader
Union workers who helped build DNC stages, tents 'pumped' as thousands enter United and McCormick
The Latest
PLOVERCHICK-080624-22.jpg
News
Chicago piping plover chick spotted wandering Wisconsin beach
Nagamo, who is the only surviving chick from the full clutch of eggs laid at Montrose Beach this summer, was spotted hanging out at a beach in Racine, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-53
DNC 2024
'Let’s stop talking about 1968.' Chicago's top cop defends dozens of arrests during DNC protest in West Loop
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said some of the people who joined the protest outside the Israeli consulate grew violent and damaged property. “That was their intent,” Snelling said. “As a Chicago Police Department, we did everything that we could to deescalate that situation.”
By Andy Grimm Sophie Sherry , and 4 more
 
DNCprotestMon-082024-6-2.jpg
DNC 2024
Democrats united despite tide of pro-Palestinian protests, Illinois delegates say
A small but vocal contingent of delegates have withheld support for Kamala Harris unless she commits to cutting off U.S. weapon supplies to Israel, leading Illinois members of Congress to warn boycotting the polls could tip the scale toward Donald Trump.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
DETAINEDDOCTOR-082024-3.jpg
DNC 2024
A 70-year-old doctor criticizes authorities for his ‘totally unjustified, ridiculous arrest’ at DNC
The retiree says he was not protesting against the Democratic National Convention and did not realize he entered a breached security fence on Monday.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ  and Tom Schuba
 
Screenshot 2024-08-21 at 1.46.07 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Familia del adolescente de Plainfield asesinado a tiros por la Policía de Chicago en Pilsen quiere respuestas
La familia de Alex Cortéz, de 16 años de edad, dijo que los oficiales tenían muchas preguntas para ellos, pero se negaron a responder a sus preguntas sobre las circunstancias del tiroteo ocurrido a primeras horas del domingo.
By Cindy Hernandez
 